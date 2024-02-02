EU Boosts budget by $2.26 Billion to tackle migration, including aid for Ukrainian refugees

The European Council has revised its 2021-2027 budget to inject an additional €2 billion (approximately $2.26 billion) into migration management efforts, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Feb.1.

Leaders from EU nations consented to bolster Chapter 4 of the financial framework, which focuses on migration and border management. $2.26 billion allocation aimed at supporting member states that are grappling with urgent migration and border challenges, particularly those at the forefront of migratory flows.

The funding is intended for refugees from Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as to facilitate the implementation of the migration and asylum pact once it is adopted. This pact includes provisions for new border procedures. The European Council also pointed to the possible utilization of European cohesion policy funds to meet the migration-related demands and challenges. In response, the European Commission has suggested aiding member states in harnessing these funds for migration concerns.

The budget amendments account for a €7.6 billion (approximately $8.59 billion) surge in funding for Chapter 6, which covers neighborhood policy and international cooperation. These extra resources may be directed towards partnerships that address migration issues, including efforts with Western Balkan nations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine