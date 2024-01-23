EU’s Borrell shades Trump’s boastful ‘peace plan’ to end Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘in 24 hours

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s boastful claim that he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine “within 24 hours” were dismissed by Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reported Barron’s, referencing the AP.

Dismissing the notion of a quick and easy solution, Borrell said, "We haven't been able to come up with a magical formula to resolve the problem in 24 hours, but I gather that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has invited President Trump to go to Kyiv and find a solution quickly."

Highlighting the strong desire for peace among Ukrainians, Borrell said, "The people who want peace most of all, who want war to end most of all, are of course the Ukrainians, and I'm sure they'd be delighted if President Trump could give them the magical formula to end the war in 24 hours."

