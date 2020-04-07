EU budget won’t be corona-era Marshall Plan

Don't count on a new Marshall Plan to save the EU.

In recent days, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly said Europe needs a new Marshall Plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis, with the EU's next long-term budget at its heart.

But while invoking the massive U.S.-financed program to lift Europe from the ashes of World War II may help von der Leyen convey the scale of the challenge she believes the Continent now faces, comparisons between the Marshall Plan and the EU budget are otherwise misplaced, according to experts and officials.

For one thing, the cash for any new "Marshall Plan" would have to come from European governments themselves. For another, the EU budget is much smaller as a proportion of the European economy than the post-war aid provided by the United States. And the bulk of EU budget funds are allocated to existing programs, such as agricultural subsidies and regional development spending.

To turn the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework into a true Marshall Plan 2.0, the Commission would have to propose — and the EU's national leaders would have to accept — a far bigger budget than anything previously suggested, along with a radical reworking of how the money is shared out. So far, there is no indication that anything that dramatic is being proposed or that it would be accepted.

It's clear the EU budget will play some role in the economic strategy to tackle the crisis. But it's also clear that the response will come above all from massive spending by national governments and a €750 billion asset-buying program from the European Central Bank, as well as other EU programs, possibly including the eurozone's bailout fund and an unemployment reinsurance scheme proposed by the Commission last week.

Still, however, politicians can't resist reaching for the comparison with the European Recovery Program — popularly known as the Marshall Plan, after U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall.

European Council President Charles Michel talked just a couple of weeks back about “what I call a Marshall Plan-like stimulus strategy."

The original Marshall Plan used grants to help revive production in Western European economies that had been devastated by World War II.

The assistance was to be accomplished by "promoting industrial and agricultural production," as well as "furthering the restoration or maintenance of the soundness of European currencies, budgets, and finances" and "facilitating and stimulating the growth of international trade of participating countries with one another and with other countries by appropriate measures including reduction of barriers which may hamper such trade," according the 1948 U.S. Economic Cooperation Act.

The Marshall Plan came with some strings attached. "European integration was a primary requirement," said Benn Steil, a senior fellow and director of international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, who wrote a book on the Marshall Plan. A key condition was that Communist parties could not take part in coalition governments in recipient countries. "The U.S. made clear that they would cut Marshall aid if the Communists were ever allowed back in power," Steil said.

That's one difference between the Marshall Plan and any attempt to revive the European economy via the EU budget. But there's also a significant difference between the scope of the original Marshall Plan, which provided assistance to 16 countries between 1948 and 1952, and the next long-term EU financial framework, which is set to run between 2021 and 2027.

American assistance in 1948-1952 amounted on average to 2.6 percent of the economic output of recipient countries, according to Steil. In nominal terms, grants totaled $13.2 billion — 1.1 percent of U.S. output at the time, he noted.

The European Commission's original proposal for the 2021-2027 EU budget, by contrast, was the equivalent of merely 1.11 percent of the bloc's Gross National Income (GNI), a measure of the size of the economy that includes output and other elements. And when EU leaders failed to agree on the budget at a summit in February, they were looking at a compromise of around 1.07 percent of GNI.

"The EU budget definitely is not big enough and won’t be big enough to be the main tool to tackle the economic crisis," one national official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in a text message. "National fiscal stimulus (backed by actions from European Central Bank) is going to be key."