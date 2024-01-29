EU calls for 'gendered language' to be scrapped

The EU has urged legislators and policymakers to abandon ‘gendered language’ including “no man’s land”.

Bureaucrats say the WWI phrase should be replaced with “unclaimed territory”, while “Joe Public” should instead be “average citizen”.

A Tory MP has branded the guidelines as “nonsense” and said the EU had “far more serious issues” that it should be concerned about.

A 61-page document compiled by the The European Institute for Gender Equality outlines offending language and provides alternatives.

Titled a “Toolkit on Gender-sensitive Communication”, the bundle advises against terms such as “pushy” and “shrill” which have “ have strong connotations that are strongly associated with only women”.

Instead, the institute recommends “assertive” for the former and “high-pitched” for the latter.

Meanwhile “virile”, which is considered to be “strongly associated with only men” should be replaced by “strong or energetic”, according to the paper’s authors.

Legislators, policymakers and the media are also advised to reconsider the order of common phrases such as “King and Queen” or “brother and sister” where the male of the pair is placed first.

“Try swapping the order of these phrases sometimes”, the document suggests.

The classic Star Trek line, “To boldly go where no man has gone before”, is also cited as an example where “women may be subject to invisibility or omission”.

Commenting on the latest language guidance, Tory MP Nick Fletcher said: “I think it’s nonsense, especially when there’s far more serious issues going on at the moment that we need to be concerned about.

“The EU needs to take a good hard look at themselves and think about what other problems are going on in the world at the moment.”

The Don Valley MP added: “We’ve got wars being waged, an energy crisis and a lot of countries are dealing with the same kind of problems that we are in the UK.

“Things like this are a waste of our time.”

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe told The Sun: “It’s ridiculous.”

Meanwhile Nigel Mills, Tory MP for Amber Valley, told the newspaper: “This is utter madness. It’s an attack on the English language.”

In 2022, “fishermen” became the latest term to be targeted by the EU, with staff at the Union encouraged to use “fisherpeople” or “fishers” instead.

While Britain officially left the EU in January 2020, English remains its official language.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.