EU cannot replace US aid to Ukraine – Borrell

Europe is increasing its aid to Ukraine, but it cannot replace the support provided by the United States, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Oct. 5, quoting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Borrell was commenting on the U.S. Congress' decision to drop additional aid to Ukraine from the government funding bill.

"Of course, it's not very good news, but I hope that this will not be the final position of the United States. Ukraine needs the support of the European Union, but Europe cannot replace the United States. Europe is increasing its support," Borrell said.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget resolution on Sept. 30, from which then Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed $6 billion in aid for Ukraine, stating that the matter should be dealt with separately later. The bill was passed to avoid a government shutdown.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded by saying that under no circumstances should U.S. support for Ukraine be allowed to cease.

At the same time, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the passing of the stripped down budget resolution would not halt previously announced shipments of U.S. military aid.

