EU should use all its capabilities to support Ukraine, says Borrell

EU foreign ministers will discuss ways to guarantee Ukraine's security on Dec. 11 ahead of this week's EU summit, Italy's Sky TG24 reported, citing EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"Russia continues to attack Ukraine, but Russia's losses are growing: it is time to support Kyiv more, not less,” Borrell said.

“Today we will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and the ministers should give me guidelines to present options at the summit of heads of state and government.”

Borrell stressed the importance of continued military support for Ukraine at the European level, not just bilaterally.

"Russia has intensified its attacks. A few days ago Kyiv experienced the largest wave of drone attacks since the beginning of the war, so the strikes on Ukrainian cities continue, but at the same time the losses of the Russian army continue to grow.”

The time has come for the EU to use all its capabilities to support Ukraine.

"The ministers will have to give me instructions to submit to the EU Council a proposal for security commitments, which are mainly aimed at increasing the capacity of structures and coordination of bilateral agreements between member states and Ukraine, and what we are doing at the level of the European Union."

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the European Union discussed on Dec. 5 long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, which include nine priorities.

Ukraine held the first round of talks on security guarantees with the European Union on Dec. 4.

Leaders of G7 countries announced in July that they had agreed on a declaration of security guarantees for Ukraine.

The President's Office announced on Nov. 28 that Ukraine had started consultations on security guarantees with the last G7 country, Italy.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine