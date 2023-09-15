The EU is in chaos – and Keir Starmer can’t be trusted to keep us out of it

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer leaving Europol

A while ago I received an email from one of those fact-checking websites questioning a story I had written about Sir Keir Starmer trying to block Brexit 48 times. As is often the case with such supposedly “unbiased” inquisitions, the intention seemed to be to find me guilty of falsely maligning the former shadow Brexit secretary. Suffice to say the investigation ended abruptly when I supplied a comprehensive and detailed list of every time the Labour leader tried to block Brexit, complete with Hansard references.

But then the fact-checkers set their sights on former prime minister Boris Johnson after he made a slightly different claim: that Starmer had “voted” 48 times to take the UK back into the European Union. “This is not correct,” they concluded with trademark pomposity. “The figure appears to be based on how Mr Starmer voted in 48 votes related to Brexit. But some of these votes were not about whether Britain should be part of the EU, and all but three took place before Britain left the EU.”

While the site argued Johnson was wrong to say the former director of public prosecutions had “voted” 48 times to take the UK back into the EU – by doing so, it reminded everyone of just how many times Starmer did set his face against the result of a referendum in which a clear majority voted to leave the bloc.

Of course, you do not have to undertake a lengthy fact-checking mission to know that Starmer was one of Parliament’s Brexit blockers in chief. You just have to have a memory. And while I appreciate that a week is a long time in politics, you’d have to have appalling powers of recall to forget his declaration, in November 2018, that Brexit “can be stopped”.

Only those suffering from severe amnesia would fail to remember all the times he campaigned to remain in the single market, the customs union and the bloc itself.

So when he insists that he doesn’t want to reverse the referendum result, anyone with any knowledge of politics from 2016 to 2019 will suspect that Starmer is speaking politically not personally. He’s not giving an honest opinion, he’s simply trying to win back the Red Wall voters Labour lost in 2019. Like most members of the liberal metropolitan elite, he deplores Brexit and would surely go running back to Brussels in a heartbeat if he could.

This week, the truth of the lie was exposed by Labour’s proposal to effectively take an annual quota of asylum seekers from the EU in return for an agreement that would allow Britain to send back some Channel migrants.

Insisting that closer co-operation with Brussels on the small boats crisis would mean taking back control of a situation the Government had lost total control of, he was forced to deny the proposals were a first step towards reversing Brexit, saying there was “no case for going back to the EU”.

Yet he refused to say how many asylum seekers he would be willing to accept as part of a “burden sharing” deal with Brussels, suggesting it would be a matter of negotiation. Negotiation with the EU? Good luck with that, mate. After holding discussions with Europol on Thursday, the opposition leader will meet Emmanuel Macron to discuss the plan next week.

He is also due to meet that other bastion of social cohesion, Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, this weekend.

Make no mistake, this looks to be all about realigning with Brussels, as spelled out by David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, when he suggested in June that Labour could tear up the Brexit deal to forge closer economic links with the bloc, as part of his “Britain Reconnected” scheme.

But that is not the end of Labour’s deception. For Starmer is also being dishonest with voters about the implications of cosying back up to a system that is currently in chaos. Post-Brexit Britain may well be broken but the EU is a complete basket case.

Take its migrant settlement schemes. Europe is facing a massive influx of undocumented people. In June, EU interior ministers endorsed a scheme to distribute migrants among its members more evenly, sharing responsibility for people entering the Schengen Area without authorisation.

But this week, Germany pulled the plug on an initiative to accept refugees from Italy, despite it nearly collapsing under the weight of mass arrivals at Lampedusa. More than 123,800 migrants have arrived in Italy this year, including more than 8,000 this week. In a move that should raise serious alarm bells with Starmer, Berlin has accused Rome of failing to meet its own obligations to take back migrants. So much for solidarity.

Last month, meanwhile, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, agreed to go ahead with a referendum on the EU migration scheme, in which voters will be asked if they are willing to accept “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa”. Along with Hungary, Poland has objected to the proposals from the start, regarding the quotas set by Brussels as “illegal”.

Several European countries have also been flirting with Rwanda-style schemes. Earlier this month, Karl Nehammer, the chancellor of Austria, said his government plans to “outsource” applications for asylum procedures to third states, saying: “We will not give in.” Despite already having some of the strictest rules in Europe on asylum applications, Denmark has also considered the idea of processing migrants in Kigali.

Presumably, no one has thought to mention any of this to all those Remainers, gormlessly waving EU flags at the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall last weekend.

These poor deluded souls “remain” under the illusion that the EU is some sort of friendly and progressive family of nations, when in fact its members are at each other’s throats over immigration.

Moreover, a lot of them are now what they would probably describe as “rabidly” Right-wing. Wave an EU flag these days and you are celebrating a union of countries led by politicians who most Remainers would never dream of backing if they were British. And those that haven’t lurched to the Right yet look ripe to do so, with Marine Le Pen polling well in France and the AfD gaining momentum in Germany. So-called “populists” have been doing well in the Netherlands, too, as part of a revolt against net zero.

If more nationalists get elected in the coming years, the EU “project” is going to start looking even more shaky than it is already. And let’s not even get started on some of the member states’ economic woes, which sometimes make stagnant Britain look like an economic powerhouse.

Remainers’ view of the EU as an efficient, technocratic progressive bloc is a fantasy. Think the situation in Britain is bad today? Just wait until Starmer gets into power and seeks to drag us back into this madness.

