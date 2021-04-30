EU charges Apple with antitrust violations stemming from Spotify case

The European Union charged Apple on Friday with antitrust violations, alleging the U.S. company abuses its dominant position in the marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The European Commission said Apple violated antitrust laws by requiring music-streaming apps to use its in-app payments system to sell digital content, and by charging high commission fees on apps that compete with its music-streaming app, Apple Music.

The Commission alleges that Apple also abused its power by limiting how app developers can inform users about cheaper subscription services.

Context: The EU's investigation into Apple stems from a complaint against Apple's commission fees from Spotify, a music streaming app in direct competition with Apple Music.

Apple will have a chance to argue against the antitrust charge. If found guilty, the company could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual revenue and will be required to change its business practices.

What they're saying: "Our preliminary conclusion: Apple is in breach of EU competition law. Apple Music compete[s] with other music streaming services. But Apple charges high commission fees on rivals in the App store & forbids them to inform of alternative subscription options. Consumers losing out," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager tweeted Friday.

The big picture: Epic Games, the developer of the video game Fortnite, filed a similar antitrust complaint against Apple's in-app payment system in February.

