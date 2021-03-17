EU chief warns of action to protect pledged vaccine supplies

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures after participating in a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORNE COOK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive warned Wednesday that the EU would not hesitate to take action, including possible export restrictions, to ensure it receives the supplies of coronavirus vaccines the 27-nation bloc was promised.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts.

“We are exporting to countries that are themselves producing vaccines, and we think this is an invitation to be open, so that we also see exports from those countries coming back to the European Union,” von der Leyen said.

“Open roads run in both directions,” she said. “We want to see reciprocity and proportionality in exports, and we are ready to use whatever tool we need to deliver on that.”

Von der Leyen did not name any countries, but her warning appeared to be a veiled threat to the United Kingdom. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed surprise at the warning, saying that “the world is watching.”

“We’ve, all of us, including with our European friends, been saying throughout the pandemic that you’d be wrong to curtail or interfere with lawfully contracted supply,” Raab said.

He said senior EU officials recently told him “that they weren’t aware of any plans to restrict lawfully contracted supply to the U.K.”

“We, like our European friends, are keeping supply chains open. Keeping trade and vital supplies of medical equipment and vaccines is critically important. We all (have) been arguing for this. And we expect those assurances and legally contracted supply to be respected,” Raab added.

Von der Leyen praised vaccine-makers BioNTech and Moderna for living up to their delivery commitments, but she took a swipe at British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for delays.

“AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered, and this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign,” she said.

Von der Leyen did acknowledge that she trusts the company’s vaccine. which some countries have suspended the use of while the EU regulators and the World Health Organization investigate whether AstraZeneca's product has the potential to cause blood clots in recipients.

Von der Leyen said the company originally pledged to deliver 90 million doses in the first three months of 2021 but later said it could only provide 40 million doses and more recently, only 30 million.

For the second quarter of 2021, AstraZeneca will only deliver 70 million doses, less than half of the 180 million it was contractually obliged to deliver, she said.

Two production sites in the U.K. figure into the EU’s advance purchasing agreement with AstraZeneca, von der Leyen said, adding: “We’re still waiting for doses to come from the U.K.”

Von der Leyen said the EU still aims to vaccinate 70% of all adults by September.

___

Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain needs to show reciprocity in vaccine exports: EU chief

    Britain needs to show a willingness to ship vaccines to the European Union, which is considering making reciprocity a condition of its vaccine exports in future, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said it was hard to explain to EU citizens why vaccines were going to other countries, while hardly anything was heading the other way. "With the U.S. the reciprocity is given... There is a seamless flow back and forth of pre-products and raw materials and drug substance," she told a news conference.

  • Blood, razor blades found at site of cockfight in South Carolina, officials say

    People were also found hiding under cars at the site, according to officials

  • Boris Johnson hits back after Ursula von der Leyen threatens to cut off Covid jab exports to Britain unless Europe gets more doses

    “It remains the case we would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitments,” the PM’s official spokesman said.

  • Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

    Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

  • Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli

    Tunisia’s president met Wednesday with Libya's newly appointed government officials in Tripoli, becoming the first head of state to visit the war-torn country a day after an interim administration took power. President Kais Saied landed in the capital's Mitiga International Airport and was received by Mohammad Younes Menfi, head of Libya's Presidential Council. Saied’s office said the talks focused on the economy and trade between the two nations, along with Tunisia’s support for a democratic path in Libya.

  • Biden administration to direct $12 billion in relief funds for COVID testing in schools

    The Biden administration will funnel more than $12 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, as part of a push to reopen the remaining closed districts for in-person learning, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday. Why it matters: About 20% of the country's students are still fully remote. Though the number of reopened schools grows each week, many still aren't at full capacity or are struggling to convince some parents and teachers to return to the classrooms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also release new guidance Wednesday on asymptomatic screening tests in schools, workplaces and congregate settings. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency is looking at potentially cutting social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet to help more kids get back to school.The big picture: Several school districts across the U.S. have been investing in their own surveillance testing protocols to ease worried parents and teachers.President Biden in January pledged to help K-8 schools reopen within his first 100 days in office.By the numbers: As a part of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, $10 billion in funding will go toward screening tests to help schools reopen. $2.25 billion will be directed toward scaling up testing in underserved populations. What they're saying: “COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.What to watch: Walensky and White House testing coordinator Carole Johnson will elaborate on the plans Wednesday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

    The White House reportedly wants high-profile congressional Democrats to help President Biden sell the American Relief Plan to voters across the country, Politico reports. Biden's team has reportedly reached out to the likes of Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), both of whom ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries. Right now, it's not clear who, aside from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, may actually hit the road to promote the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Per Politico, Warren said she has had "conversations about it, but can't say more than that." Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office reportedly asked the White House about travel, but has not heard back. However, Sanders himself told Politico that when it comes to doing events for Biden "at this point the answer is no, but we'll see — I think they're doing a great job." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • Hong Kong rises to fourth in global financial centre rankings on the back of strong IPO market, mainland stock links

    Hong Kong improved its standing among global financial centres in a newly released study, thanks to the popularity of its stock market and many cross-border trading schemes with mainland China, officials said. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) report, which is published by City of London's think tank Z/Yen Group in partnership with the Shenzhen-based research firm China Development Institute. New York maintained its top spot, followed by London and Shanghai. Singapore came in fifth and Beijing sixth. Tokyo dropped three places from fourth to seventh. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. "We are encouraged by the fact that Hong Kong has consistently been ranked among the top financial centres in the world since Global Financial Centres Index's debut in 2007," said Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council, a Hong Kong government-funded body tasked with promoting the sector. Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong> The ranking, released twice a year in March and September, is based on a global online survey of over 10,774 respondents, who evaluate 126 cities on five areas of competitiveness. While Hong Kong ranked fourth in terms of business environment, human capital, infrastructure and reputation, it ranked fifth in financial sector development, said Mike Wardle, director and head of indices of Z/Yen Group, one of the authors of the report. "The achievement for Hong Kong is that it is firmly established among the leading world financial centres in a very competitive system. We expect this to continue to be the case going forward," Wardle said. Hong Kong's main board ranked second last year after Nasdaq, with companies raising over US$50 billion from IPOs, a year-on-year jump of 27 per cent. The city carried out a listing reform in 2018 to allow tech companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list. "Hong Kong's financial markets have indeed performed very well over the last year," Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury told a webinar on Wednesday, where he was joined by the authors of the report. "Despite challenges and uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our markets demonstrated resilience and robust performance in terms of IPO funds raised and trading volume." "Not only is Hong Kong a preferred international fundraising platform now, but it is also the world's second largest fundraising hub for biotech companies," Hui said. A total of 43 companies have raised a combined US$54 billion under the new listing regime. This includes Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, which raised US$12.9 billion from its secondary listing in November 2019. The trend continues this year with search engine Baidu launching a secondary share sale this week. Other proposals currently under consideration include cross-border trading schemes such as the ETF connect, wealth management connect and the south bound link of the bond connect. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Surge in Migrants Defies Easy or Quick Solutions for Biden

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration warned Tuesday that the United States expected to make more apprehensions along the southwestern border this year than at any time in the past two decades, underscoring the urgency for the White House to develop solutions for the chronic problems with immigration from Central America. The grim prediction by Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, came as President Joe Biden was being assailed for his handling of a surge at the border involving thousands of unaccompanied children and teenagers from the region — with attacks coming from the right for not being tough enough and from the left for not being humane enough. The president has pleaded for time and patience, blaming his predecessor for dismantling the immigration system in his zeal to keep foreigners out. But even Biden’s top advisers acknowledge that after unwinding President Donald Trump’s harsh policies, there is no easy or quick fix for a problem that has been a recurring crisis. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We have no illusions about how hard it is, and we know it will take time,” Mayorkas said in a statement on Tuesday as the House prepared to vote this week on several immigration measures and the administration rushed to provide more housing for the young migrants arriving at the border. But, he added, “We will get it done.” The approach being developed by the administration involves steps that it can take relatively quickly and others that will take longer and require agreement from Congress or cooperation from the governments of Central American nations. And it will have to deal with several categories of people, including the unaccompanied minors who are overwhelming the system now and eventually asylum-seeking families and those trying to slip past border agents. In the short term — as warmer weather invites even more people to migrate north — Biden’s administration must find a way to temporarily care for the thousands of migrant children who are arriving at the United States border without a legal guardian. That includes expanding facilities where the children can be held legally for up to 72 hours in the custody of the Border Patrol. And it means finding more residential places where the migrant children can live for weeks or even months while the government searches for a relative or friend to take care of them while officials decide whether they must return to their home countries. The Biden administration is struggling to quickly ramp up capacity. But the longer-term challenges are even more daunting. Biden’s advisers have said they want to establish systems in Mexico that would provide a way for migrants to file applications to seek refuge to the United States in an orderly, safe manner, without coming to the border. But doing so will take months, and it is not yet clear whether migrants will use them. For those who do apply for asylum, Biden’s team has said it will shorten the review process, which currently can take years to reach a final decision. Mayorkas has said asylum cases should be decided in weeks, one way or the other. But making that happen will require investing money and hiring people to process huge backlogs of cases. Finally, Biden has vowed to vastly increase support for places like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala so that Central Americans no longer feel the need to flee their homes. But even with the $4 billion that the president has proposed, rebuilding societies wracked by violence, gangs and stagnating economies will take years or decades — if it works at all. All of the solutions Biden is considering have been under discussion for decades, often included in comprehensive immigration legislation that has repeatedly failed to get through Congress, falling victim to deep partisan divisions. For now, Biden has left in place a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that empowers agents to rapidly turn away most migrants other than unaccompanied minors without providing them the chance to have their asylum claims heard. Mayorkas’ prediction about the scale of apprehensions this year includes migrants who will be detained in border facilities, as well as those rapidly turned away under the pandemic rule. It does not include those who managed to avoid border agents when crossing into the country. “The administration, they’re asking for patience but that only goes for so long when you’re looking at these kind of numbers. And what happens after patience?” said R. Gil Kerlikowske, a commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Barack Obama. “What is the plan for dealing with this? What is the plan going forward?” Short-Term Solutions During the current fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, Customs and Border Protection has recorded more than 396,000 migrant crossings, including at official ports of entry, compared with about 201,600 during the same period last fiscal year. A majority of those crossings involved single adults, who under current rules are often quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. But unaccompanied children are taken by a border agent first to a detention facility, where they are then supposed to be transferred within 72 hours to a shelter managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Those shelters were operating until recently with restricted capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands of minors stuck in the jails along the border, including some who have been left to sleep on mats with foil sheets, according to lawyers who visited a facility in Texas. But even before the pandemic, the shelter system had often been pushed beyond capacity. The Biden administration this month directed the shelters to return to their normal capacity, allowing the government to increase the number of available beds in those shelters by about 40%. With the number of minors at the border climbing, the administration is now scrambling to find additional space, including at a convention center in downtown Dallas; at a former camp for oil field workers in Midland, Texas; at a NASA site in California; and at a tent encampment in Arizona. Biden said during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that the administration could have enough shelter space by next month for the unaccompanied minors stuck in border facilities. The government is also trying to reduce the amount of time it takes to transfer a child from border facilities to the shelters by streamlining a system that sends them through three different bureaucracies: the Border Patrol, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the Department of Health and Human Services. Coordination between the three agencies has often broken down and resulted in delays. The Biden administration has started placing officials from the Department of Health and Human Services in border facilities to accelerate the process of finding a relative or other sponsor in the United States who can take the migrants in. While the Biden administration continues to invoke the emergency pandemic rule to turn away most adults and migrant families, senior Homeland Security officials have acknowledged that they will be able to use the emergency rule only for so long as vaccination becomes more widely available. In the meantime, the president and his top border officials have issued statements about the perilous journey to the United States, hoping to discourage migration to the border. The administration held a series of private calls with pro-immigrant groups and advocates last week to discuss Biden’s immigration agenda. David Shahoulian, a top immigration official at the Department of Homeland Security, said that the messaging to discourage migrants from coming had not been working and that the administration would need to be clearer in the future, especially given that smugglers continue to encourage migrants to travel to the United States, according to people familiar with the discussion. Mayorkas had said this month that the administration’s message was not “don’t come” but rather “don’t come now.” Roberta S. Jacobson, a special assistant overseeing border issues, initially said mistakenly in Spanish during a news briefing that the border was not closed, but then corrected herself to say it was closed. By Tuesday, the president had an even more direct message: “I can say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come over,’ ” Biden said on ABC News, adding that the administration was working on creating opportunities for migrants to apply closer to their homes for asylum. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Medium-Term Solutions The administration is working on an agreement with Central American countries to reduce pressure on the border, Shahoulian said on the call. And it is examining options for expediting the processing of asylum cases. “We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim,” Mayorkas said in his statement Tuesday, adding that the administration would soon introduce a regulation to improve the system. He said that the administration was working to establish processing centers in Central America so that they could be screened and “brought to the United States if they qualify for relief under our humanitarian laws and other authorities.” Biden said in his campaign platform that he would increase the number of judges and immigration officers to combat a backlog that nearly doubled during the Trump administration to more than 1.2 million cases. Biden has already begun to restart the Obama-era Central American Minors program, which was intended to allow some children to apply in their home region for permission to live in the United States with a parent or other relative. When Trump ended the program, about 3,000 Central American children had been approved for travel to the United States. It will take time to ramp up the program, which has strict vetting requirements, in order to verify the relationships of the children and their relatives. Now, the administration is eager to examine even broader efforts to consider asylum applications remotely. The administration is already testing a system where migrants, who were told by the Trump administration to wait along the border in squalid camps in Mexico, can use an app on their cellphones to apply for asylum and track their cases. That kind of system might be expanded more broadly, officials said. “This is the road map going forward for a system that is safe, orderly and fair,” Mayorkas said. Many of the changes Biden wants are included in comprehensive immigration legislation he sent to Congress on his first day in office. But that bill is a long way from becoming law, especially with Trump and other Republicans again using immigration to stoke their partisan base. Long-Term Solutions Biden’s most ambitious — and difficult — goal is to use the United States’ wealth and diplomatic power to reshape the region in the hopes of diminishing the root causes of migration from Central America, starting with poverty and violence. It is an effort that has been tried before. Obama and members of Congress from both parties agreed to invest several hundred million dollars into Central America with the hope of improving the courts, diminishing the drug cartels and improving economic conditions. Trump cut that spending, arguing that it was a waste of money, before restoring some of it. But Biden’s team is betting that even more investment will produce results. In Honduras, for example, the country’s coffee production has been hurt by hurricanes and slumping prices for coffee beans, driving many people into poverty. But helping to reverse those kinds of economic trends could take years. “When the president talks about ‘root causes,’ some of this is immediate humanitarian aid, but a lot of it is policy and aid together, making sure that you tackle the root causes of migration,” Jacobson said. “Otherwise, what you see is continued cycles.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Deb Haaland becomes the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency after senate confirmation

    The Senate voted 51-40 on Monday to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as President Biden's secretary of the Interior Department.Why it matters: Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHaaland in 2018 became one of the first two Native American women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, alongside Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas).The Interior Department oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.The big picture: Haaland will play an important role in Biden's energy and climate agenda as her agency manages and sustains the country's public lands, including national parks, oil and gas drilling sites, and wildlife. She told senators during her confirmation hearing that while "fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come," she supports Biden's focus on moving toward a clean energy future.Haaland's opposition to fracking and drilling on federal lands has been criticized by Republicans who argue that ending the practices could cost thousands of jobs.She responded to those concerns in her confirmation hearing, testifying that "America’s public lands can and should be engines for clean energy production" and that a clean energy transition "has the potential to spur job creation."The intrigue: Haaland's nomination was strongly supported by Native Americans across the country. From the Navajo Nation to the Oglala Lakota, tribal members watched Haaland's confirmation hearings and posted messages of support on social media.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills

    JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty ImagesIn a 915-word statement, Kim Jong Un’s powerful little sister Kim Yo Jong has offered a chilling warning to the U.S. over computer-based drills being conducted by American and South Korean forces this week.“We wait to take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” she said on Tuesday, evoking the stench of gunpowder and the vague threat of war. “If [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”The warning comes as a calculated attempt to drive a wedge between the U.S. and South Korea while American officials lobby for support against the North in Tokyo and Seoul.Kim Yo Jong, who often voices North Korea’s toughest rhetoric on behalf of her brother, sought to intimidate South Korean President Moon Jae-in by threatening to abrogate the deal they reached in April 2018, in which they agreed to quash military tensions and honor a buffer zone between the two Koreas on land and sea.Kim Yo Jong Steals the Spotlight at Big Brother’s CoronationAs likely the second most influential leader in North Korea, Yo Jong focused her attack on annual joint exercises by U.S. and South Korean forces. “They dared to send us a serious challenge,” she said. In her statement, which was broadcast in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, Yo Jong warned of “the consequences to be entailed by the war drill.”South Korea has pleaded with North Korea to see the war games as harmless, describing them as mere “command post exercises” conducted on computers.None of the 28,500 U.S. troops are engaging in “field exercises” involving movements of large numbers of troops, supported by fighter planes and warships off shore, on vast stretches of land below the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. Such large-scale maneuvers were last conducted with South Koreans four years ago before then-President Donald Trump agreed to cancel them at his June 2018 summit with Jong Un in Singapore.Moon was conspicuously silent on the implications of the exercises and Kim Yo Jong’s statement, leaving it to South Korea Defense Minister Suh Wook to call the criticism “regrettable.” The South, he warned, was “prepared against any type of contingency” against North Korean “provocations.”In fact, Yo Jong carefully avoided any sign that North Korea was ready to translate words into open conflict as her brother remained focused on economic problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. and UN sanctions.Rather, her remarks were clearly intended to persuade South Koreans of the danger of the U.S.-South Korean alliance and the bleak prospects for North-South dialogue that Moon is desperately seeking as his popularity dwindles.The South Koreans “should realize that they have chosen a wrong deed of crossing the ‘red line’ by themselves,” she said. “Their idea of seeking confrontation with the compatriots in the north and hostile behavior toward the latter, which festered to be a chronic disease, have reached an incurable state.”Under the circumstances, “We have nothing to talk with them,” she said. “War drill and hostility can never go with dialogue and cooperation.”David Maxwell, a retired U.S. army special forces colonel who served five tours in South Korea, said “the most obvious point of this message is simply to drive a wedge” between the U.S. and South Korea. “The timing is perfect”–just as the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, arrive in Seoul on their first visits to the region in those roles.By issuing the statement under her own name, Yo Jong has affirmed her powerful role in the country, despite the fact that she is not a formal member of the politburo of the Workers’ Party, over which her brother reigns supreme as general secretary. KCNA identified her as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, for which she controls the party’s omnipotent organization and guidance department with tentacles throughout the regime and the country.The statement “serves to reinforce Yo Jong's legitimacy as a senior member of the Kim Family regime,” said Maxwell, and “could contribute to the legitimacy of eventual succession should something happen” to big brother.Michael Madden, who specializes in the ins and outs of North Korean leadership, sees “her role as the gatekeeper for Jong Un” as “intact” despite her exclusion from the politburo. Her exclusion “does not necessarily portend her complete absence from this powerful organization,” he wrote in 38 North, an authoritative review of events in North Korea. “Even though she lacks the alternate member credential,” he said, she remains within the regime’s “formal hierarchy.”Yo Jong heaped derision on South Korea while paying scant attention to the Americans. “Accustomed to paying lip-service,” South Korean authorities “are billing the drill as an ‘annual ' and ‘defensive’ computer-based simulation drills,” she said, adding that it was “ridiculous, impudent and stupid” for them to call on the North to exercise “flexible judgment” and “understanding”–two words that South Korean officials have been using to appease the North.Without mentioning Moon or anyone else by name, she said that “they were all born with stupidity and have become the dumb and deaf bereft of judgment as they always sit on the fence.”Curiously, Yo Jong was downright circumspect in her remarks about the role of the U.S. under President Joe Biden, whose election was barely noted in North Korean media. Like Moon, Biden was left unmentioned.“Whatever and however the south (sic) Korean authorities may do in the future under their master's instructions, those warm spring days three years ago, which they desire so much, won't come easily again,” she added, in reference to the agreement signed by Moon and Jong Un in April 2018 when Kim stepped across the North-South line at Panmunjom.The statement served as a fitting prelude to Wednesday talks in Seoul at which Blinken and Austin will be meeting their South Korean counterparts, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh. The visit will also mark the signing of the deal under which the South has agreed to raise its contribution to U.S. forces and bases here by $1.04 billion, up by nearly 13.9 percent, after Trump had disrupted the alliance by demanding the South pay $5 billion.Blinken and Austin face obstacles, though, in the form of President Moon’s pursuit of dialog with the North. He has discouraged intense exercises that U.S. commanders see as vital to keep forces ready “to fight tonight.'' That's a slogan rarely heard these days while the U.S. has warned of mounting dangers from North Korea and stuck to U.S. demands for the North to give up its nuclear program.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies allegations of racism, says she's being set up: 'I'm your sacrificial lamb'

    A former cohost of "The Talk," Leah Remini, said Sharon Osbourne called Julie Chen, who is of Chinese descent, "wonton" and "slanty eyes."