EU citizens must get on with applying for settled status, says Boris Johnson

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said there have already been several time extensions, and it&#39;s been five years since the referendum result - Jessica Taylor/PA Wire
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said there have already been several time extensions, and it's been five years since the referendum result - Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has urged EU citizens eligible for settled status in the UK to "get on with" applying, amid warnings tens of thousands could miss the deadline.

The Prime Minister said there had already been time extensions, that it was five years since the referendum result, and the Government had funded 72 organisations to help vulnerable EU citizens to apply.

"Anybody applying within the deadline will have their case dealt with and I urge them to get on with it," he told MPs.

His appeal came amid concerns that at least 100,000 EU citizens eligible for settled status will effectively become illegal migrants after the deadline has passed at midnight on June 30.

Some estimates suggest the number could be as high as 500,000. About 5.6 million EU citizens have so far applied for settled status, two million more than originally anticipated.

Failure to apply could ultimately deny the EU citizens and their families the right to live and work in the UK or to claim benefits, although the Home Office has stressed anybody found by immigration enforcement officers will have a 28-day grace period to submit an application.

The department has said that even then, they will still be allowed to apply after the 28 days provided there are "reasonable grounds".

The “reasonable grounds” for missing the deadline will include where a parent, guardian or council has failed to apply on behalf of a child, or where a person has a serious medical condition preventing them from applying in time.

Madeleine Sumption, director of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, said that even if a “tiny fraction” of the 5.6 million missed the deadline, it could amount to more than 100,000. “There is the potential for it to be pretty big,” she said.

She said the Government was giving those who had reasonable grounds the benefit of the doubt, but there would be “uncertainty in the longer term” as the Government took a stricter approach in time.

“In some cases, it may be some years before someone realises. There are legal complexities if they are trying to get a new job. They would have to get a decision on their status,” she said.

There are said to be as many as 70,000 missing applications among the 820,000 EU citizens claiming benefits, equivalent to about 8.5 per cent. That would suggest as many as 500,000 EU citizens could have missed the deadline, if replicated across all EU citizens in the UK.

Jakub Kruba, a Polish community leader in the UK, said there were estimates that between 20,000 and 100,000 Poles eligible for settled status may have missed the deadline, equivalent to up to 10 per cent of the 930,000 Poles that had so far applied.

He said the Government’s marketing campaign had not reached some sections of the Polish community because it had been predominantly in English. Many could speak English for day to day business, but some struggled when dealing with complexity of immigration law, he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon launches 'child-friendly' smart speaker in UK

    But privacy campaigners are warning parents the devices will also be collecting data on their youngsters.

  • Biden delivers remarks on Surfside condo collapse

    President Joe Biden met with affected families and spoke with first responders on their search and rescue mission.

  • Thousands of Europeans left in limbo over ‘settled status’ on day of deadline

    Campaigners have warned that thousands of Europeans in Britain are at risk of being left in limbo over Wednesday’s EU settled status deadline. EU citizens living in Britain have until midnight to apply for the post-Brexit settlement scheme or risk losing their rights to legally work or claim certain benefits, including free healthcare. Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News that “sometimes government processes can be difficult — this one was a really effective and slick one for those 5.2 million people”.

  • Sun-starved Britons flood to Spain's Mallorca after restrictions eased

    PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Beach-craving British tourists flocked to the Spanish island of Mallorca on Wednesday after London added the Balearic archipelago to its "green travel list", boosting hopes for a better tourist season after a disastrous 2020. Tourists stepping outside Palma de Mallorca's airport expressed relief and gratitude to be back in the sunshine, with some saying they were lucky to have bought tickets early as prices soared in the past week. The lifting of restrictions by Britain means holidaymakers will not have to quarantine for 10 days on return from the islands, as they still have to with the rest of Spain and most other countries.

  • ‘I got a jackpot!’ Hundreds pack Catawbas’ NC casino on opening day

    The Rock Hill tribe opens the first phase of its Two Kings resort just west of Charlotte on Thursday.

  • How EU citizens can apply to stay in UK – or lose their rights at midnight

    Here is everything you need to know ahead of the deadline.

  • Sausage wars: We turned rules ‘upside down’ to make Northern Ireland Protocol work, EU claims

    Brussels has turned its rules and regulations “upside down” to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work, the EU’s ambassador to the UK said on Wednesday after a three-month truce was agreed in the Brexit sausage war. João Vale de Almeida said the extension to the grace period for chilled meats and a string of concessions to smooth protocol barriers for medicines, guide dogs, livestock and car insurance proved that the EU was not “inflexible” or “legalistic”. Writing for The Telegraph, he warned t

  • Brexit could leave thousands without basic rights in U.K. this week

    The elderly and children in state care are among the European nationals who may have difficulty applying for special immigration status, and the deadline is upon them.

  • Pinjra Tod: Freed India activists talk about hope and despair in jail

    Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, freed Indian activists, talk about hope and despair in jail.

  • India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

    India's factory activity contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as restrictions to contain the deadly second wave of the coronavirus triggered declines in demand and output that pushed firms to cut more jobs, a private survey showed on Thursday. Although many Indian states have recently relaxed some containment measures following a decrease in daily cases the rapid emergence of the new Delta Plus variant has raised concerns over the nation's already weak economic outlook. "The intensification of the COVID-19 crisis in India had a detrimental impact on the manufacturing economy," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

  • Soccer-After Germany win, there may be a future in England's dreaming

    England manager Gareth Southgate prefers 'managing expectations' to euphoria but such an approach is hard to maintain when your team has just beaten their old rivals Germany and kicked off the biggest party since the pandemic hit the country. "Time to Dream - Nation's joy as Three Lions end Germany hoodoo and open up road to final" declared the front page of the Daily Mirror after what it called "England's night of glory" while the Daily Telegraph's reflected the post-lockdown vibe with "Finally something to cheer about". The bearded Southgate, who has the demeanour of a rather sensitive and supportive schoolteacher and chooses his words with the calculation of a career politician, was, however, very much 'on-brand' after the game.

  • ‘F9’: Why it’s time to put a fork in the franchise after this hammy near-death scene (spoilers!)

    Even for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, this "F9" cheating death scene was too much, too soon and a sign of overdrama to come. (Spoilers!)

  • 'It was a gut punch:' She came forward against Bill Cosby. Now, a sexual predator is free.

    Victoria Valentino accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1969. Now that he's been released from prison on a technicality, where is justice?

  • Seeking nominations for the top startup immigration lawyers in the US

    Immigrant entrepreneurs are a driving force behind many of America's tech startups. But it can be hard for them to get to the US in the first place.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Tops Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Lifts 2021 Guidance

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, reported better-than-expected earnings in the fiscal third quarter and lifted its full-year 2021 guidance.

  • Dem Factions Decide Which Biden to Believe on Infrastructure

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyAs the path forward for Democrats’ infrastructure ambitions starts to take shape, the two wings of the party on Capitol Hill are each insisting that President Joe Biden is behind their vision of what should happen next—even if they don’t agree on what that is.Last week, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced they’d struck a deal on a bill that would fund roads, transit, water systems, and other kinds of so-called “h

  • India's Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its 3-dose COVID vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied for emergency use approval of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine that showed efficacy of 66.6% in an interim study and could become the second home-grown shot if regulators consent. Managing director Sharvil Patel said the company hoped to be producing 10 million doses a month by mid-August. Although coronavirus infections have dropped from a devastating peak in April and May that strained healthcare facilities, experts have warned of a third wave, saying widespread vaccination is one of the best pandemic defences.

  • Supreme Court rules for conservative charities in challenge to donor disclosure

    Two conservative groups sued California over donor disclosure requirements. The court ruled 6-3 in their favor with a dissent by Justice Sotomayor.

  • Morris industrial fire prompts thousands to evacuate

    A massive industrial fire in Morris prompted the evacuation of at least 1,000 homes in Grundy County.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.