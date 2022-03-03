EU clears Moderna shot for young kids, Pfizer boosters

·2 min read

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it has authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 12 and over, in decisions aimed at providing further protection against COVID-19 for children across Europe.

At a press briefing Thursday, the EU regulator's vaccines chief Dr. Marco Cavaleri said the Moderna vaccine for younger children will be a half-dose of what is given to older teens and adults. He said research showed young children had an immune response comparable to that seen in older populations “as measured by the level of neutralizing antibodies” against the COVID-19 virus.

Cavaleri said the Moderna shot was also being recommended for use as a booster dose in people who had received other vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was previously granted a green light for use in children aged five and over last November.

Cavaleri said data from countries including Israel and the U.S. in more than 400,000 children showed that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 12 was safe and effective.

“No new safety signal was identified,” he said, adding that scientists looked in particular for cases of heart and chest inflammation, side effects that have previously been linked to the shot. “Those cases were very rare and most (people) recovered without intervention."

Children are typically at much lower risk of severe coronavirus disease but are still vulnerable amid high levels of transmission.

Cavaleri also said while some European countries have started offering their older populations a second booster dose based on concerns their immunity may fade quicker, the EMA has made no such recommendation. He said “at this stage, there is not enough evidence to establish the need for a second booster dose in the general population.”

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases and deaths across much of Europe have dropped significantly after peaking in late January. But numbers are still rising in some places with lower vaccination rates elsewhere, including Russia and Turkey.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • EMA says not concerned by New York state data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

    "This study somehow showed lower protection from symptomatic COVID-19 but it is still within the frame of the level of protection that we are seeing overall with the vaccines that we have against Omicron and after a primary series," EMA's head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said in a media briefing, adding the regulator would assess the data in more detail. "We would not be particularly concerned at this stage with respect to these results," he said.The U.S. researchers said this week that two doses of the vaccine were protective against severe disease in children during the recent Omicron variant surge, but it quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group.

  • AP PHOTOS: Inflatable labs in Hong Kong for mass COVID tests

    Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of inflatable mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases daily. It's part of a “zero-tolerance” COVID-19 strategy enforced in China, and one that Beijing had pressed upon Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory that's been struggling to contain a surge driven by the omicron variant. Several of the mobile labs have been set up across the city with each equipped to handle tens of thousands of samples daily.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 12% effective against Omicron in kids 5-11, study finds

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to report new findings on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11.

  • Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron

    Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5- to 11-year-olds as in older kids -- especially at blocking milder infections. Vaccination generally is less effective against the hugely contagious omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus — and vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds began just weeks before omicron began circulating.

  • Exclusive-Chinese automaker SAIC's MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push -sources

    MG Motor India, which is owned by China's SAIC Motor, plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business, three sources told Reuters, as Chinese investments face increased scrutiny by the government in New Delhi. MG Motor India may try to sell a stake of between 10% and 30% and is looking at options including issuing new shares or diluting SAIC's holding, one of the sources familiar with the plans said, adding that it may even create a separate unit for its electric vehicle (EV) business in India. The company is talking to private equity funds which are increasingly interested in investing in the fast-growing electric vehicle market, two of the sources said, as countries shift their economies away from fossil fuels.

  • New COVID variant found in deer shows signs of possible deer-to-human transmission

    A new variant of coronavirus was found in white-tailed deer in Canada and the similar strand was found in a human who had contact with the deer.

  • White House rolls out new COVID plan

    The Biden Administration today rolled out a new national COVID-19 preparedness plan on Wednesday that calls for maintaining free access to vaccines, masks, tests and drugs, as well respond more quickly to potential future variants. Why it matters: It's part of an effort by the White House to push America into a post-pandemic phase while continuing to live with the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We've reached a new moment

  • Hawaii is ditching strict entry requirements: No more COVID tests, vaccine proof or quarantine

    Hawaii has had the strictest entry requirements in the U.S. since reopening to tourists. Those restrictions end on March 26 for domestic travelers.

  • Here are all the Western companies severing ties with Russia

    Shell, BP, Volvo, and Harley Davidson are some of the Western companies suspending business in Russia.

  • Sixers plan to use Willie Cauley-Stein more to get a better look at him

    The Philadelphia 76ers plan on using Willie Cauley-Stein a bit more on the floor to get a better look at him.

  • UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

    The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report Thursday that Iran has an estimated stock of 33.2 kilograms (73.1 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 15.5 kilograms since November. Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

  • Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries?

    Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries? Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy. Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Big Changes That Will Delight Customers

    Cruise line Royal Caribbean has followed up dropping its onboard mask mandate by bringing back some well-loved perks.

  • U.S. government agencies start dropping mask requirements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change affects about 20,000 military and civilian employees at the Pentagon. The Justice Department said masks are no longer required at its operated buildings in Washington and will implement new workplace policies, "including a phased increase in onsite presence, over the next two months."

  • 5 Sneaky Signs You Might Have a Vitamin D Deficiency

    Plus, how much you actually need and ways to get your fill.

  • Joe Biden's weak, forgettable State of the Union won't help his abysmal poll numbers

    The speech had a few bright spots – the call to fund police and a nod to America's drug crisis – but Biden needed a pivot. And he failed to deliver.

  • COVID-19 pandemic vs. endemic: What's the difference, and why it matters

    The United States marked a new stage in the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic when President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address Tuesday that "COVID-19 no longer need control our lives." The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020 due to rapid spread of COVID-19 all across the globe. Pandemics are a widespread, rapid spread of disease, with exponentially rising cases over a large area.

  • What Are the Signs of Perimenopause? (And What to Do If You Have Them, According to Doctors and Experts)

    Remember in adolescence when you started having your period? At first, it was sort of a drag, but then you learned to deal with (and maybe even embrace) your own personal assortment of cramps, menstrual fluid,...

  • Booster restores vaccine protection lost against omicron

    Protection from two doses of the Covid vaccine waned substantially against omicron, though booster shots restored much of the protection.

  • How to Massage Your Stomach for Your Best Poop Ever

    How to massage your stomach and abdomen to help you poop and get rid of constipation.