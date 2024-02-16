EU Commission chief 'disturbed and saddened' by Navalny's death

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, takes part in the CSU's Transatlantic Forum as part of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), held from February 16 to 18, 2024. Sven Hoppe/dpa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that she is "deeply disturbed and saddened by the news of the death of Alexei Navalny."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the head of the EU executive wrote, "Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people."

Von der Leyen said the Russian opposition activist's death is "a grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about."

"Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy," she wrote.

Flowers are left next to a picture of leading Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, outside the Russian Embassy in London, after he was announced dead in prison in Russia. Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa