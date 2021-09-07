EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission said on Tuesday it would issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The EU’s executive arm said the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s total issuance.

“The framework provides investors in these bonds with confidence that the funds mobilized will be allocated to green projects and that the Commission will report on its environmental impact,” the commission said.

The commission said it will issue the first green bond in October, subject to market conditions.

Johannes Hahn, the commissioner in charge of budget, said the “EU’s intention to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds between now and end 2026 will make us the largest green bond issuer in the world.”

To finance the recovery stimulus, the EU’s executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to an estimated 800 billion euros by the end of 2026. In total, member states have agreed on a 1.8 trillion euro budget and pandemic recovery package.

As part of its “Green Deal" ambition, the EU has pledged to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade and has set the target of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

To receive their share of the recovery aid, EU countries have accepted that their national plans must dedicate at least 37% of the budgets to climate-related projects.

The commission also confirmed its plan to issue a total of around 80 billion euros of long-term bonds this year, topped up by “tens of billions of euros of short-term EU-bills."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the white population in the US really ‘shrinking’?

    Increasing numbers of Americans identify as more than one race. But that’s not the same as white population decline ‘Fully 10% of all Americans selected more than one race, up from just 3% in 2010.’ Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock The Census Bureau released the first detailed results of the 2020 census this month, and many media reports highlighted the nation’s growing diversity, which is real, and the dramatically shrinking white population, which is … not so much. First the data: The white

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indexes, sectors, commodities, or other assets, […]

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • KSU to Reconsider CP's $31 Billion Offer, To Open a Dialogue

    Kansas City Southern's (KSU) willingness to interact over its takeover by Canadian Pacific (CP) pleases the latter.

  • These 3 Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Quadrupled EV Sales in August. The Stock Soared.

    Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours on Labor Day 2021.

    Labor Day 2021 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Nigeria's Autochek acquires Cheki Kenya and Uganda from ROAM Africa

    Nigerian automotive tech company Autochek today is announcing the acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda from Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) for an undisclosed amount. Per a statement, Autochek will finalize the deal in the coming weeks. With the acquisition, Autochek completes its expansion into East Africa and follows the first acquisition made almost a year ago when it acquired both Nigeria and Ghana businesses from Cheki.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo