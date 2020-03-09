EU Commission looks at doing whatever it takes to help economy against coronavirus

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking at all possible options to help the economy cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the president of the European Commission said on Monday.

"We are looking into everything that we can do to help to address the impact on the economy," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels. But she added the EU needed urgently an agreement on a new budget for the 2021-2027 period if it wanted to address current and future challenges. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Marine Strauss)