EU Commission President praises Ukraine’s impressive track record on EU reforms

Ukraine has fulfilled “almost” all the requirements set out by the EU to start accession talks, ahead of a crucial European Council summit in December, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Politico on Nov. 28.

“They have fulfilled all the necessary requirements for almost all the seven steps we asked them to do. To see the deep and structural reforms that Ukraine is doing while fighting an existential war is to me deeply impressive.”

The EU is expected to announce the opening of accession talks for Ukraine, which was granted candidate status in June, following the mid-December summit of European leaders in Brussels.

Earlier this month, von der Leyen said Ukraine had completed “well over 90 percent” of the prerequisites set out by the EU, singling out judicial reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

The European Union delivered a historic verdict on Nov. 8, offering Ukraine to take a significant step closer to EU membership. The European Commission proposed the initiation of official negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova to join the European Union, putting the decision in the hands of the leaders of the 27 EU member states.

Brussels expects Ukraine and Moldova to complete their reform work by March 2024.

