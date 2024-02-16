EU Commission probes Chinese company bid for Bulgarian train contract

The European Commission announced an investigation on Friday into a Chinese company's bid for a public contract in Bulgaria for electric trains.

The investigation is to find out if "foreign subsidies allowed Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer CRRC to submit an unduly advantageous offer," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

At the centre of the probe is the CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive company, a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation, a Chinese state-owned train manufacturer.

The investigation, the first of its kind, is taking place under new powers to protect the European Union's economy from market distortions linked to subsidies for companies from non-EU countries like China.

Chinese state support for business is a particular sore point for the EU, which for decades has applied strict competition rules to domestic companies.

When bidding for public contracts, subsidies must be disclosed for orders worth €250 million or more. Companies supported with state money can be excluded from public contracts in the EU.

The contract in Bulgaria was for 20 electric trains worth €610 million ($656 million) and their maintenance over 15 years.

The investigation may last up to 110 days. At the end of the probe, the commission may decide to allow the contract to be awarded, forbid the contract from proceeding, or accept the company's commitment to address the distortion from subsidies.