EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands

A Greek flag on a makeshift tent outside the perimeter of the overcrowded refugee camp at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. On a hill above a small island village, the sparkling blue of the Aegean just visible through the pine trees, lies a boy’s grave. His first ever boat ride was to be his last - the sea claimed him before his sixth birthday. His 25-year-old father, like so many before him, had hoped for a better life in Europe, far from the violence of his native Afghanistan. But his dreams were dashed on the rocks of Samos, a picturesque Greek island almost touching the Turkish coast. Still devastated from losing his only child, the father has now found himself charged with a felony count of child endangerment. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELENA BECATOROS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s home affairs commissioner is visiting asylum-seeker facilities on the eastern Greek islands of Samos and Lesbos amid continuing accusations against Greece of illegal summary deportations.

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi were to hold meetings with local officials on the two islands Monday, and to visit a new camp being constructed on Samos, and a camp on Lesbos in which thousands of asylum-seekers have been living since the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp on the island burned down last year.

Refugee rights organizations and numerous asylum-seekers have accused Greek authorities of conducting pushbacks at sea — the illegal deportation of newly arrived asylum-seekers without giving them the chance to apply for asylum. Greek authorities vehemently deny the claims, with officials insisting they adhere to international law and human rights practices.

The Greek coast guard has been accused of picking up people at sea who are attempting to cross from nearby Turkey into Greece in dinghies, or shortly after they arrive on Greek islands, putting them into life rafts and towing them out to the sea border with Turkey before setting them adrift. Officials have rejected the accusations as fake news and propaganda by Turkish authorities.

On Samos, Johansson and Mitarachi toured a new camp being constructed on the island, far from the main port town of Vathy. Unlike the current camp, the new facility will be closed, meaning access to and from the camp will be restricted.

The vastly overcrowded current camp, located on the outskirts of Vathy, has long surpassed its capacity. Built for fewer than 650 people, the camp and spillover shantytown area currently houses more than 3,100 people.

On Lesbos, the EU commissioner and Greek migration minister will tour the new camp that was hastily erected after Moria burnt down last year in a series of blazes Greek authorities said were set deliberately by a group of Afghan residents angered by coronavirus lockdown measures.

Set on a former military shooting range by the sea, the new camp consists of large tents and has been plagued by flooding problems during the winter. Residents complain of poor sanitation and electricity access, while rights groups have said the site is plagued by lead contamination problems. Greek authorities have said tests on lead levels have shown them to be within acceptable levels in the camp’s living quarters.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • How this small town of 16,000 near the US-Canada border has given out 50,000 vaccines

    Some New Yorkers desperate for vaccine appointments trekked to a town called Potsdam, an unlikely player in the state's fight against the virus.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Americans give Biden mixed reviews on immigration and the border

    A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration issues, and believe that, overall, the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten worse since Biden took office, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

    In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

  • Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup

    As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup. The online news site Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Islamist militants 'ambush workers fleeing hotel'

    Workers were trapped in a hotel when Islamist militants stormed the town of Palma, reports say.

  • Egypt's president orders preparations be made to unload Ever Given's cargo if refloating fails, a high risk strategy adding days of delay

    The giant Ever Given ship has a cargo of 20,000 container boxes. Helicopters would most likely need to be used to lighten the load.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Terance Mann's rise coupled with 'Playoff Rondo' could be Clippers' winning combo

    Terance Mann has developed into a talented attacker in the paint for the Clippers, and that could pair well with what Rajon Rondo brings to the team.

  • Josh O'Connor: Romeo role 'greatest experience of my career'

    The Crown star's stage role in Romeo and Juliet fizzled out - but was reborn by making a TV film.

  • Biden administration asks federal workers to volunteer at southern border

    FOX News correspondent Mark Meredith joins 'Fox Report' with the details

  • 'Day of shame' as over 90 killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar's security forces shot and killed more than 90 protesters on Saturday (March 27), according to witnesses and news reports.That's as the country's junta leader said the military would protect people and strive for democracy.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was speaking as Myanmar's generals celebrated Armed Forces Day.It was also a day when, according to local media, a boy as young as five was among those shot dead.Dr Sasa, spokesman for anti-junta group CRPH, called it a "day of shame for the armed forces".On Friday (March 26), state media has warned that protesters risked being "shot to the head and back", without specifically say the army had been given shoot-to-kill orders.Nevertheless, protesters against the February 1 coup defied the threat and came out on the streets.The five-year-old boy was reportedly among 29 killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay.The Myanmar Now news portal said a91 had been killed across the country in one of the bloodiest days of protests since the military coup.Back at the parade in Myanmar's capital Naypidaw, and Min Aung Hlaing was reiterating a promise to hold elections - without giving a time frame.Russia's deputy foreign minister was the only foreign diplomat evident at an event normally attended by scores of international officials.Min Aung Hlaign called Russia a "true friend".This week has seen the U.S. and Europe impose new sanctions but support from Russia, and China, has been important to the junta.As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council they can block potential U.N. actions.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117

    Damian Lillard helped Portland surge ahead in the third quarter. CJ McCollum finished the job in the closing minutes. McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117 on Sunday night.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?At least 4 dead in Nashville floods after 7 inches of rain douse area