EU condemns pseudo-presidential elections in occupied territories of Ukraine

On behalf of the European Union, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell has strongly condemned Russia's plans to hold pseudo-presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 15-17 March 2024.

Source: Statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: As he said, the EU will never recognise Russia's so-called "elections" or their results in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia's political leadership and those involved in their organisation will be held accountable for the consequences of these illegal actions.

Quote: "The EU strongly condemns this new attempt by Russia to legitimise its temporary and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. The so-called 'elections' grossly violate the UN Charter and Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

The EU reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and its inherent right to self-defence, the EU's top diplomat stressed.

Quote: "Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine. Russia must immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," Borrell concluded.

The Russian presidential election will be held on 17 March, as the Federation Council adopted the relevant resolution on 7 December.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the Russian President, said he had "no doubt" that Putin would win the election. He also added that the next leader of Russia will be "the same" as Vladimir Putin or "different, but the same".

