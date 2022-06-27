EU Eyes Gas Demand Cuts to Confront Russian Supply Halt Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is seeking ways to reduce natural-gas demand to avoid splintering energy markets as dwindling supplies from Russia test the bloc’s unity in response to the war in Ukraine.

An increase in gas supply disruptions following the EU’s sanctions on Russia is prompting member countries to step up winter preparations as they seek to refill depleted storage sites At a meeting of ministers on Monday in Luxembourg, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson urged more energy savings and efficiency to reduce the threat of gas rationing. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned of a possible gas shortage in the country and appealed to European solidarity.

“We are working hard to avoid or minimize the potential curtailment, and the preparedness package that is planned for July will propose measures to reduce demand preventively,” Simson told reporters after the ministerial meeting.

The biggest challenge for the EU is to ensure sufficient reserves to get through peak heating and power demand in the winter. They also act as a buffer that allows gas to move across borders within the EU to ensure all member nations have enough supply. Countries can help each other out if the crisis escalates.

“The key risk looming ahead for Europe is the fragmentation of its energy market in case of a full interruption of Russian flows -- that is, a situation where countries react by closing down their energy market borders,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a researcher at Bruegel, a Brussels think tank.

The European Commission has already called on member states to update their contingency plans. Greater energy savings must be an immediate priority because there isn’t enough gas globally to fully replace Russian flows if President Vladimir Putin opts for a full cut-off, according to Simson. The proposal next month on coordinated demand reduction will offer guidance to governments to identify critical sectors where curtailment would have cross-border impact on European or even global supply chains.

“There’s the threat of a scenario where gas would have to be rationed,” Habeck said before the meeting. “A supply crisis in one member state will lead to an economic crisis in another. We are both obligated here and dependent on solidarity.”

“Europe must stand together here,” he said.

Inflation-fueling record gas and power prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have forced the Kremlin’s use of energy as a weapon to the top of the EU’s agenda. Curtailed Russian shipments have affected 12 member states and prompted Germany to raise its gas-risk alert to the second-highest “alarm” level last week.

The commission’s projections show that while filling rates of gas storage are currently on track to hit 90% by Nov. 1, a cut-off of flows would bring that level to below 75%.

Deeper Cuts

Risks of deeper supply cuts are mounting as Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, already operating at just 40% of capacity, will shut for maintenance for 10 days next month. Benchmark gas prices in Europe rose 0.7% to 129.46 euros a megawatt-hour in Amsterdam. They rose 9.1% last week.

“We are fully aware that the situation will be hard,” said Tomas Prouza, advisor to the industry minister in the Czech Republic, which will take over the rotating EU presidency in July. “But this winter will be a make or break time for the EU, and as the Czech presidency we will do all it takes to make sure Putin loses.”

Warnings by European leaders multiplied last week.

Habeck said he can’t be sure that Russia will resume shipments after the Nord Stream work has been completed. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a united approach, saying EU discussions have already begun.

“Not every country can move on its own,” he said Friday after an EU summit, adding that “in interconnected markets we have an obligation to work together and coordinate.”

Reduced Russian flows are forcing EU members to revive coal power plants and accelerate the search for alternative suppliers.

The concern is that Europe will fail to reach its target of 80% storage filling by Nov. 1 if Nord Stream operates at its limited capacity or halts completely, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. In the worst case, the region risks running out of gas stockpiles in the middle of peak winter demand.

“In order to meet the refilling target, greater intervention would be required,” Tagliapietra said. “In such a scenario emergency plans may be triggered in some EU countries to further reduce demand and allocate available gas between countries.”

