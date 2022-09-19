EU Confronts Opponent Within, Who’s Bolstered by Putin’s Oil

Stephanie Bodoni and Richard Bravo
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union unleashed an unprecedented punishment on one of its own, signaling that patience has worn out with Hungary -- and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s determination to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while eschewing the democratic values of the bloc, makes the move all the more resonant.

For more than a decade, the EU has unsuccessfully tried to keep Orban in the fold while mostly looking past his antagonistic approach to the bloc, including repeated efforts to hamper EU sanctions on Russia. On Sunday, the EU changed tack and threatened to freeze 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) earmarked for Hungary unless it takes steps to curb fraud and corruption.

It’s a coincidence that the financial penalties come in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the war has put Orban’s cozy relationship with Moscow in a new light and has forced the EU to address Hungary’s willingness to flaunt the rule of law in a more aggressive manner.

Europe is entering a critical phase with energy shortages set to increase the strains on the fragile unity that the 27 EU members have managed to maintain since the February invasion. But while most member states have been engaged in a desperate scramble to secure alternative gas supplies ahead of the winter, Orban has deepened his country’s ties to the Kremlin, exploiting the exemptions he demanded from EU sanctions to secure increased imports of gas from Russia.

Orban’s popularity is also supported by some of the cheapest gasoline in Europe thanks to a price cap that is largely possible because of low-cost Russian imports. Hungary’s oil pipeline to Russia is also exempt from EU sanctions.

“Hungary’s pro-Putin stand after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made it obvious to the EU political class that Orban is not just a threat to Hungarian democracy but to the EU’s ability to respond to this war,” Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the Institute of Public Affairs think tank, wrote in Carnegie Europe last week.

The Hungarian forint, which has declined 9% against the euro this year over the uncertain outlook for EU funds, rose 1% on Monday, bolstered by the prospect that Brussels and Budapest could eventually reach an agreement on disbursing the money.

The showdown with Hungary cuts to a fundamental weakness in the EU structures: With 27 sovereign countries each granted a veto over the bloc’s most important decisions, the EU effectively has a standing invitation to rival powers like Russia, or indeed China and at times even the US, to drive a wedge between members by offering privileged deals to some.

During years of frustration at the Hungarian government, Orban has been shielded from the EU’s main disciplinary machinery, known as the article 7 procedure, by the support of the nationalist government in Warsaw -- because that mechanism too requires the endorsement of all the other members. The war in Ukraine has soured Orban’s relationship with the Polish government, which has been among the most ardent supporters of firm action against Putin, but for now the Poles are standing by Orban.

“Poland will strongly oppose any action of European institutions that intend to unduly deprive any member states of funds, in this case Hungary,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

But Poland’s support is no longer enough for Hungary. Under the so-called rule of law mechanism, EU governments make the final decision within a month on whether to freeze Hungary’s funding, with the possibility of extending the deadline by as much as two months. A majority of member states is required for the commission proposal to take effect.

Appetite for action is increasing across the bloc, with EU lawmakers last week saying inaction has “exacerbated the backslide” and that Hungary can no longer be considered full democracy. Lawmakers called on the commission to take harsher measures “at a time when EU values are especially under threat by the Russian war against Ukraine and its anti-EU actions.”

Orban dismissed the Parliament’s vote as “a boring joke.”

Since coming to power in 2010, he’s challenged the EU’s democratic foundations with an unprecedented power grab that saw him rewrite the Hungarian constitution, overhaul election rules and extend government influence over the courts, the media, cultural institutions and the education system. Under his leadership, Hungary has plunged in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index and now ranks second lowest in the EU, with only Bulgaria worse.

The EU’s concerns include irregularities in Hungary’s public procurement system, conflicts of interest in public interest trusts and the independence of the judiciary, according to a person familiar with the procedure. Budapest will inform the commission about progress in implementing remedial measures by Nov. 19, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

‘Right Direction’

In the past month, Hungary has offered to set up an anti-graft agency and to amend laws including on public procurements to allay the concerns of the EU executive. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters in Brussels that Hungary had made “important and public commitments in the right direction,” and that the commission welcomed the constructive development.

“We made pledges that we can implement, we want to implement and that we will implement,” Tibor Navracsics, a minister in Hungary who’s negotiated with the European Commission, said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Separately, Hungary is still waiting for the commission to approve its pandemic recovery plan, which would allow the country to tap a separate 5.8 billion-euro pot of EU money.

(Updates with markets in the seventh paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the spelling of Orban’s name in a photo caption.Upda)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy

    The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years ago precisely in response to what it says amounts to the undermining of democracy in Poland and Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban subdued courts, media, NGOs and academia, as well as restricting the rights of migrants, gays and women during more than a decade in power. "It's about breaches of the rule of law compromising the use and management of EU funds," said EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

  • Russia's Positive Technologies launches secondary share offer

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies is launching a secondary public offering (SPO) of up to 2.6 million common shares, it said on Monday, the first share sale by a Russian company since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. Positive Technologies will not be offering any new shares in the SPO, it said, setting a price in the range of 1,200 roubles to 1,320 roubles ($19.90 to $21.89) per share. The shares will be sold by the company's main shareholders and top executives, the company said, adding that none of them would sell entire, or significant, stakes in the offering.

  • Biden again says US would defend Taiwan if China attacks

    The US president says troops would defend the island, but the White House downplays the comments.

  • Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off

    The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league through the first two weeks of the regular season and there wasn’t much mincing of words after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars onSunday afternoon. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it an “embarrassing” performance and quarterback Matt Ryan said that “brutal honesty” [more]

  • Do Kwon at Risk of an Interpol Red Notice as Net Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors signaled that Do Kwon, the progenitor of a $60 billion cryptocurrency wipeout, is at risk of an Interpol red notice and trying to evade redress over a meltdown that roiled digital assets.“We are in the process of it,” the prosecutors office said Monday, when asked whether it has made a request for Interpol to step in. A red notice seeks assistance from law enforcement globally to make an arrest.Kwon had moved from South Korea to Singapore, where his now co

  • Berlin’s Russia policy in wake of annexation of Crimea was wrong, Scholz admits

    Germany made mistakes in shaping its relation with Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk on Sept. 17.

  • Stagflation-Free Asian Markets Are Leaving Taper Tantrums Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asian markets are reaping the rewards of years of building up foreign-exchange reserves as they become a preferred destination for risk investors.While no market has come through 2022 unscathed, countries from Indonesia to South Korea and the Philippines are benefiting from a quarter-century of preparing for a repeat of the turmoil that took place during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Even as the dollar rallied, emerging Asia’s currencies are mostly faring

  • How Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky became an architect of Ukrainian victory

    200 days of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has turned Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, into a household name. While he has undoubtably played a crucial role in Ukraine’s successful defense, other co-authors of Ukrainian victory have played no less of an important role: among them, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the spring, he led the defense of Kyiv, and later became one of the le

  • Bitcoin Sinks Toward Lowest Since 2020 on Nerves Over Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.The largest digital token sank as much as 7.4% and was trading at $18,370 as of 7:45 a.m. in London. Ether shed up to 6.6%, struggling to hold the $1,300 mark. Coins like XRP and Polkadot posted heavier losses.Investors are bracing for volatility from the jumbo Federal Reserve in

  • DOJ Appeals Judge’s Ruling on Mar-a-Lago Raid Documents

    The Department of Justice appealed on Friday a judge's ruling that temporarily barred the government from reviewing the confiscated Mar-a-Lago raid records as part of a criminal probe into former president Trump and appointed an independent arbiter to review them.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Vows to Press Ahead and Retake Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his pledge to retake all Russian-controlled territory after Ukraine’s recent advances. Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva joined her husband in protesting the war, telling social media followers that young Russian men were dying for “illusory purposes.” US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Russian president earlier threatened to step up attacks on civilian targets as his ground invas

  • Ukrainian ambassador on alleged war crimes by Russia: ‘There is no war logic in all of this’

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that “there is no war logic” when it comes to reported atrocities blamed on Russia in its invasion of the country as talks of alleged war crimes committed by the Kremlin grow. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Markarova about…

  • Lance Bass weighs in on whether Britney Spears will return to music: 'We're all supporting her'

    The *NSYNC alum thinks that Spears ultimately "loves being an entertainer" and will take the stage once again — when she is ready to do so.

  • Ukraine, G-7, partner states discuss possible tribunal on Russian war crimes: Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that the country’s officials pitched to world leaders the idea of creating an ad hoc international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes it has committed during its invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky said the proposal was made during a meeting of…

  • Who is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and what is her relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales?

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has been a strong figure in the British royal family since she married Prince Edward and had a close relationship with the queen.

  • Gabriel Jesus goal celebration ‘for Vinicius Jr’; Racist attacks ‘need to stop’

    Vinicius Jr spoke out after being attacked for 'playing the monkey' with dancing goal celebrations, and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has his back.

  • Biden warns Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine: 'Don't'

    President Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian troops pulled back due to a Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv.

  • Russian pop icon speaks out against Putin’s war in Ukraine

    Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva spoke out Sunday in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In an Instagram post, the 73-year-old pop star wrote that Russians are dying in Ukraine due to “illusory goals,” adding that citizens have been greatly affected by the conflict. Pugacheva also wrote that she “will stand in solidarity”…

  • Singapore Dollar May Become Rare Global Winner as MAS Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s dollar has established itself as Asia’s most resilient currency against the US dollar this year, and some strategists are betting on more strength if price pressures force the nation’s central bank to tighten its exchange-rate policy again next month.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and MUFG Bank Ltd. are among banks that are bullish on the currency, underpinned by an expectation that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will extend policy tightening at its Octo

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Kids Are Doing Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are starting school at Lambrook and adjusting to the death of Queen Elizabeth, their great-grandmother.