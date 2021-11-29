EU considering virtual summit on COVID situation this week or next, official says

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside EU Commission in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are considering a video conference on the COVID-19 situation at the end of this week or next week, a senior official said on Monday, as Europe becomes the global centre of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The official, who declined to be named, said a decision could come in the coming hours or on Tuesday. EU leaders would seek a common approach on various issues, including the question of booster vaccine doses, the official said.

(Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Gareth Jones)

