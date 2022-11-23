EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil

EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil
Ewa Krukowska, Alberto Nardelli and Jan Bratanic
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is discussing capping the price of Russian crude oil at between $65 and $70 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The range is well above Russia’s cost of production and higher than some countries had been pushing for. As Russia is already selling its crude at discounts, a high cap may have minimal impact on trading.

The Group of Seven nations is expected to settle on a figure from within the $65-$70 range, some of the people said, but several EU diplomats said the proposed level was too high. The range is in line with the historical average from before the invasion.

EU ambassadors are meeting on Wednesday with the aim of approving the cap mechanism and a proposed price level. If they do, the EU and G-7 could announce the price cap level later Wednesday, the people said. The cap needs the backing of all member states to be approved.

Oil prices fell after Bloomberg reported the proposed price range. One reason traders appear to be shrugging it off is that insurers and shippers will simply have to make sure the cargoes they carry were sold below the cap price. If the cap comes in close to existing discount levels, Russia could claim it’s conducting business as usual.

“Russian oil currently trades at a significant discount compared to Brent, around $65 per barrel,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “Should the G-7 price cap for Russian oil be set at a similar level, it wouldn’t do much harm to Russia.”

A ‘Price Cap’ on Russian Oil -- Can That Work?: QuickTake

The aims of the price cap were always ambiguous: The US wanted to make sure Russian oil kept flowing while also trimming Moscow’s revenue. The EU sanctions initially were more focused on reducing revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The result of the hard-negotiated cap has been to soften the impact of the impending EU sanctions.

To compensate for the watered-down plan, a group of EU countries including Poland and the Baltic states are pushing for a new EU sanctions package on Russia as soon as possible.

The price cap would ban companies from providing shipping and services, such as insurance, brokering and financial assistance, needed to transport Russian oil anywhere in the world unless the oil is sold below the agreed threshold. The cap plan, which is being driven by the G-7, has two aims: keeping Russian oil flowing in order to avoid global price spikes, while at the same time limiting Moscow’s revenues.

The EU has also proposed adding a number of grace periods to its latest version of the cap legislation and has significantly narrowed the penalties on shipping provisions.

EU Set to Soften Russian Oil Price Cap Plan Before Approval

The latest proposal eases several elements of the cap that were laid out in the bloc’s most recent sanctions package, including ones that could have placed indefinite restrictions on ships that carried Russian oil above the price cap. Penalties on those ships would now be limited to a 90-day period and apply only to Russian oil.

The bloc also proposed adding a 45-day transition to the introduction of the cap, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposed grace period would apply to oil loaded before Dec. 5 -- the date oil sanctions are due to kick in -- and unloaded by Jan. 19, aligning the EU to a clause previously announced by the US and the UK.

Most G-7 nations and the EU plan to stop importing Russian crude this year. Provisions for refined petroleum products, including a cap on those prices, are due to come into force in February.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero.

(Updates with analyst quote, details on plan starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro-Area Businesses Signal a Shallower Slump Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area businesses see tentative signs that the region’s economic slump may be easing as record inflation cools and expectations for future production improve.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison C

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

    Oil stocks are on the rise as Saudi Arabia's energy minister dispelled rumors that the country may increase output.

  • Oil Fluctuates With Price-Cap Plan and China Demand in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders waited on the potential approval on a plan to cap Russian crude prices and weighed the demand outlook in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, F

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • Russia Reiterates It Won’t Sell Oil to Nations That Cap Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia doesn’t plan to supply crude or oil products to nations that implement a price cap, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapInstead,

  • Russia cuts flows on last gas pipeline to Europe, blames Ukraine

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban

    The deal between Bulgaria and Russian-owned Lukoil will give an additional 350 million-euro (dollar) boost to Bulgaria's budget, according to estimates by the government in Sofia. “We achieved something very important: from January 1, 2023, Lukoil will transfer all production, revenues and taxes to be paid in Bulgaria, and not, as it was before, in the Netherlands or Switzerland,” Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Hristo Alexiev said after talks with managers of the Russian oil company.

  • Oil Moves Higher as Western Nations Set to Agree on Russian Price Cap

    The measure would be enforced by refusing to insure ships selling the country's crude for more than the limit.

  • Global diesel fuel crisis looms as Russian oil embargo draws near, Bloomberg reports

    Almost every corner of the world could face a shortage of diesel fuel in the coming months, further exacerbating inflation and hampering economic growth, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 22.

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes J

  • China Pauses Some Russian Oil Purchases Ahead of Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crude buyers have paused purchases of some Russian oil as they wait for details of a US-led cap to see if it presents a better price.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsSe

  • Sheetz Drops Unleaded 88 Gas Price to $1.99 for Thanksgiving

    It’s the season of giving, so everyone’s favorite gas station/restaurant (unless you like Wawa) is doing just that. Well, sort of. Starting this week, Sheetz is dropping gas prices to $1.99 per gallon through November 28th. There is, as always, a catch. The price drop only applies to Unleaded 88.

  • EU proposes gas price cap ahead of winter

    The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a temporary cap on natural gas prices, with the goal of taming energy costs and safeguarding supplies ahead of winter. The so-called Market Correction Mechanism” would serve “to protect EU businesses and households from episodes of excessively high gas prices in the EU,” while reducing volatility on European gas…