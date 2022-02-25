EU could add to Russia sanctions, but no plan for new package - Borrell

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union does not plan an imminent next package of sanctions against Russia, but is ready to supplement measures already announced subject to Russian activity and EU consensus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I wouldn't like to coin the concept of a third package. We have just said that everything is on the table. We have been working hard to put this package in action and now we have to put our efforts into implementing it, which is not so easy," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Don't expect a third package in the next days or hours because this is not the idea. The idea is, if it's necessary to do more and we identify actions on the Russian side, if we have identified consensus around more measures, they will be taken."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Chalmers)

Recommended Stories

  • Tech sanctions on Russia a double-edged sword

    Sanctions to limit Russia's access to tech components like semiconductors may temporarily hobble its defence industry, but analysts said they risk boomeranging on the West if Russia withholds key raw materials.

  • Fears of UK food and fuel prices rising due to war

    Economists say the rate at which prices rise in the UK could reach 8%, the highest level in 30 years.

  • Meghan McCain, Angelina Jolie, more stars show support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    Russia's attack on Ukraine has the world's attention, including celebrities who are weighing in on the crisis. Here's what they are saying.

  • Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court, naming a Black woman to high court for first time

    Biden first pledged to name a Black woman to the nation's highest court just before the 2020 presidential primary in South Carolina.

  • EU freezes Putin and Lavrov's assets

    The European Union will freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a second tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's diplomat announced Friday.Why it matters: The move reflects Moscow's new pariah status but is mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Ukrainians prepare to fight or flee as Russian invasion continues

    As Ukraine endures the second day of attacks from Russian forces, on-the-ground footage reveals a population in shock, forced to decide to stay and fight or leave their homes for safety. Videos independently verified by Yahoo News show long lines at military recruitment centers and weapons being distributed to civilians, as well as continued destruction throughout the country.

  • Winter Woes: Average Brit didn't see daylight for more than two days a week in winter

    With Brits having spent more than two days a week without daylight in winter, AXA health and Jo Whiley share physical and mental wellbeing tips.

  • If You’re a Taurus, You Need These Crystals in Your Life

    If you're a Taurus, you need these healing crystals in your life.

  • Your Daily CatScope for February 24, 2022

    While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.

  • An In-Depth Guide to the Pisces Zodiac Sign

    Dive into the Pisces zodiac sign and learn all about the Fish, from personality traits and characteristics to celebrities that ooze Piscean energy.

  • Zelensky delivers address in Russian, calling for peace

    Zelensky delivers address in Russian, calling for peace

  • Editorial: Hate is not welcome here

    It is clear that a group of masked white supremacists did damage to Thousand Oaks when they unfurled their hateful banners from a freeway overpass.

  • A Deep Dive Into Pisces Compatibility with Every Other Zodiac Sign

    Whether you're a Fish or someone important in your life is, this guide to Pisces compatibility can tell you a lot about how they mesh with every other sign in the world of astrology.

  • Top 5 plays of the DPC China Winter Tour Regional Finals

    With strong teams such as PSG.LGD, RNG, EHOME, and Team Aster leading the way for the region, Dota 2 fans saw some incredible plays from the Chinese Regional Finals.

  • This Quasar’s Twin Black Holes Are About to Come to Blows

    Courtesy CaltechQuasars are some of the most powerful objects in the cosmos. As radio astronomy boomed in the 1950s, these intensely shiny pinpricks of light were first thought to be stars billions of light-years away. Later, they were labeled “quasi-stellar radio sources,” or quasars for short.Astronomers would eventually learn that quasars are the superheated cores of some galaxies, powered by supermassive black holes that are millions or billions of times more massive than the sun. Most quasa

  • COVID-19 dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: CDC to update masking guidance as soon as Friday — Omicron subvariant sparks reopening jitters — The trickle-down of medical glove price hikes — Cases plummet all across the U.S.Vaccines: Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies — America prepares for a potential 4th shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says vaccine saved his life.States: Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate — California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase pl

  • Your Daily HomeScope for February 24, 2022

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • More than $1M in narcotics found during I5 traffic stop in Merced County, CHP says

    Authorities said the stop occurred on Interstate 5.

  • Zelensky pleads for peace with Russia in televised address

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded to avoid all-out war with Russia in an address from Kyiv after midnight Thursday, The New York Times reported. "The Ukrainian people want peace," Zelensky said. "The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it."Zelensky made an appeal directly to the Russian people, saying there was no grievance with Moscow while countering how his country's image may be portrayed...

  • Oil, gas, and banking sanctions are ‘the real leverage’ against Russia, ASD fellow says

    ASD Senior Fellow and illicit finance expert Josh Kirschenbaum joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss&nbsp;strategies the U.S. and European allies could take in imposing additional sanctions on Russia.