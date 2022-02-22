EU could impose further sanctions on Russia, Germany's Scholz says

FILE PHOTO: G7 finance ministers meet in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and the European Union are in a position to decide on further sanctions against Russia in the event of a complete Russian invasion of Ukraine, which cannot be ruled out, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Scholz said Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was not compatible with international law and endangered the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"We cannot accept this," Scholz was quoted as saying by broadcaster RTL, adding that respecting borders was important for peace in Europe.

"If everyone in Europe starts leafing through history books where borders used to be, then we have a very unsettling time ahead of us," Scholz added.

Germany on Tuesday halted a new gas pipeline from Russia, the EU's largest gas supplier.

Asked about energy security and the future of gas supply, Sholz said Germany and the EU must do everything they can to ensure that gas can be obtained in different ways.

"It is important that we as the EU, but also as the Federal Republic of Germany, do everything we can to increase our energy security," he said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories