'The EU could set a very dangerous precedent' - Readers on the week's biggest talking points

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, threatened to invoke emergency powers to block vaccine exports to Britain this week as the vaccine row with the EU took another bitter twist. Following the commission's warning, Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the UK is not taking anything off the table in terms of a British response.

Elsewhere this week, it was revealed through leaked Cabinet plans that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have agreed to make compulsory vaccinations among care home staff a legal requirement.

The decision is reported to have been taken by ministers because of the low take-up of vaccines by staff in care homes.

Telegraph readers expressed their dismay over the escalating vaccine row and joined Matthew Lynn in discussing how the UK should respond to the EU’s threats.

'This action could set a very dangerous precedent'

@Karen Jones:

"This 'war of words' (so far) is all so sad. We are neighbours with Europe. The EU, by which I mean Germany and France, seem determined to let a bad situation get worse.

"Why on earth are the EU trying to ban exports of a vaccine which, by all accounts, their populations will not want to use? It would be truly tragic if the UK then decided to withhold the lipids needed to make the Pfizer vaccine as retaliation. We would all be losers.

"The EU are losing so much respect worldwide because of their belligerent and childish use of a possible ban of an export legally bought. AstraZeneca owns the property rights to the vaccine, not the EU. This action could set a very dangerous precedent."

'I will not buy EU goods again'

@John Sullivan:

"I love French wine and have a German car, but they are replaceable and I will not buy EU goods again. They have brought on their own demise through an inadequate bureaucracy of people with no democratic mandate who are looking to point the finger everywhere except in the mirror. They have grossly mismanaged the welfare of European citizens."

'The EU would be no better off in its vaccination programme'

@Andrew Hall:

"If the EU chooses to deny us vaccines, then surely the correct response is to deny them an appropriate proportion of vaccine components like the lipids supplied from Yorkshire that are critical to the manufacture of the Pfizer vaccine in Belgium.

"So, in net terms, the EU would be no better off in its vaccination programme and because its Pfizer vaccine production would be reduced, it would rely even more heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine that they have chosen deliberately to denigrate while at the same time demanding more of it.

"The delay in our own vaccination programme would be deeply regrettable, but in essence we're through the worst and with enough supplies to complete our over 70s in the next six weeks the real effect on us would be negligible."

It was also revealed in the week that children will be in line to receive vaccines from August, in order to push for maximum immunity from the virus. This revelation had our readers questioning the ethical issues surrounding mandatory vaccinations.

'It’s a violation'

@Joy Christopher:

"I'm very pro-vaccines (I am a vaccinator myself), but I'm very against anyone being compelled to have medication they do not want on threat of losing their job. It's a violation.

"Not only is it wrong in principle, it will cause a staffing crisis in a sector already short-staffed as people will choose to work elsewhere."

'The onus of blame is being dumped on overworked, underpaid staff'

@Vaughan Jones:

"Expose the hypocrisy behind 'clap for carers'.

"Who was responsible for clearing NHS wards into care homes, resulting in the needless deaths of thousands of residents? And now the onus of blame is being dumped on overworked, underpaid staff who have worked throughout this pandemic."

'This must be refused at all costs'

@Louis Winthorpe III:

"This must be refused at all costs. It will be care home workers, then anyone coming into contact with anyone, then kids next."

'It is incredible this policy was not implemented months ago'

@Jonathan Mantle:

"It is incredible this policy was not implemented in care homes and hospitals months ago. I speak as someone whose parents were in care homes. The idea that you can entrust the wellbeing of a vulnerable elderly person, at huge cost, to carers who won't have the jab, beggars belief.

"This virus is bigger than culture, ethnicity, whatever. No jab, no job. The greed of care home operators is also to blame – they have drawn a blind eye for the sake of cheap labour from well-meaning and lowly-paid carers from intergenerational households."

Following riots in Bristol over the weekend, Henry Hill explained in The Telegraph why he believes the police now have a perfect excuse to adopt a more stringent approach when it comes to public order. Our readers discussed whether they are for or against a dedicated police force to cope with riots.

'The distinction between peaceful protest and rioting needs to be reinforced with punishment'

@Alan Measles:

"The principle that the police should uphold the law neutrally and should never, ever show partisanship as they did when kneeling to BLM protesters, should definitely be enshrined in law.

"By the way, in my opinion it is never appropriate to send horses into a modern riot situation. They are not only unpredictable creatures who can cause a lot of injuries to both riders and the people on the ground but, more importantly, they are sentient creatures who have no place in the front-line facing armed thugs. Armoured police cars would be far more useful, preferably covered with cameras. Armed riot officers would be even more useful.

"The distinction between peaceful protest and rioting and looting needs to be reinforced with serious punishment for the latter, not a slap on the wrist and a suspended community sentence."

'A police service that looks like it can’t protect itself'

@David Walton:

"A shockingly-led police force have brought this upon themselves. They don't seem to know whether they should kneel down, stand up, confront or run away. One second they are a light touch as criminal damage occurs in front of their eyes, the next they are suited and booted for confrontation when people turn up to try and protect monuments and do the job the police failed to do the previous week. So bravo, well done for alienating law-abiding citizens and for enabling people who were never on their side in the first place.

"Combined with the political mixed messages, you could see this day coming from miles away. What a pathetic sight, a police service that looks like it can't even protect itself never mind the general public."

'A dedicated riot police force is not the answer'

@Clare Roullier:

"Specialist riot police force – hopefully not in my lifetime. We seem to be rapidly disappearing down the drain of a totalitarian society.

"I agree that there is a problem with Antifa etc, but a dedicated riot police force is not the answer and sounds like a dangerous idea with guaranteed violent outcomes. Instead we need to bring the standards of our police force back and dump this requirement for a degree (look where that led with nursing) and the woke nonsense.

"Police officers taking the knee to abusive, violent protestors and sitting and singing with illegal protestors blocking the highway, was the problem and has led to this outcome. They are now regarded by these protestors with derision and have lost respect."

Readers enjoyed hearing Ian 'Bert' Galbraith's story of switching from supplying top London restaurants with freshly caught fish to setting up his own fish delivery business as a result of the pandemic.

Ian 'Bert' Galbraith and his crew onboard the Macie Louis haul in their catch in the English Channel off Dorset - Christoper Pledger

'The fishing industry must give us the opportunity to buy the fish'

@Roger Feraille:

"'The feedback we get from customers is amazing. The quality and type of fish that we sell just isn’t sold in supermarkets.'

"Well done! This is the tragedy, we have supermarkets whose stocks are a joke compared to those on the Continent. The fishing industry must give us the opportunity to buy the fish and we'll eat it in abundance and you won't need to export."

'Let's campaign to eat more British fish'

@Janet Pollard:

"Living in Yorkshire, with the decent fishmongers long gone from the town and supermarkets now closing their "fresh" fish counters, fresh deliveries from Grimsby are a really welcome service.

"Let's campaign to eat more British fish – not just in quantity but as in more different types of fish and take advantage of seasonal catches. Cod and haddock are great but there are so many more tasty options."

'The selection and quality is so different to supermarkets'

@Kman London:

"Great story. We have such beautiful seafood which we would only be able to eat at top-end restaurants. Great to hear that many fishermen are going direct to consumer.

"I order from a Devon fishermen collective and could not be happier. Turbot, John Dory, Bass, proper crabmeat and so on.

"The selection and quality is just so very different to supermarkets. Keep going."

Readers shared their stories of boat ownership and gave their advice to Greg Dickinson, after he described his experience of buying a boat for the first time.

Greg Dickinson with his 30 year old Dutch boat called Ripple, which is currently moored in Hackney, near the Olympic Park. He is looking forward to the day when he can sail away. - Geoff Pugh

'Boat ownership is not for everyone'

@Andrew Williams:

"God does not deduct time spent on the water from your allotted time on earth.

"Boat ownership is not for everyone and yes it can be expensive. It’s also one of the most fulfilling things you can do with your life. I've had so many great times and met so many great people since I bought my boat ten years ago.

"On a serious note – stick to the inland waterways until you know what you are doing. The Thames is a fast flowing tidal piece of water on which it is easy to get into difficulty. If you do decide to down the river make sure you have the right safety equipment including a VHF. A phone is no much use communicating with other boats if you are in trouble."

'I’ve had the best times of my life on various boats over the years'

@Ford Prefect:

"I’ve had the best times of my life on various boats over the years, so many adventures. Boats make fools out of the best of us, you'll be fine after a few trips.

"I highly recommend a trip up the Thames to Oxford. Take lots of provisions.

"Talk to the Port of London authority about a trot mooring (moored fore and aft to posts in the Thames) the only downside is you need a dinghy to get to your boat but security is great and you don't have to move the boat every two weeks. Also great access to the canal network. Try for one around Richmond. Enjoy yourselves.

"P.S. Don't make waves, in your case just Ripples."

'I would not have missed my darling boat for the world'

@Eileen Abell:

"I've owned my boat (a Nicholson 30) since 1987. She is a fast cruiser and was moored at Lymington. My son was 12 then and learned to sail her single-handed, after practising on our little inflatable Avon tender. For many years we sailed the Solent and south coast. Now she has retired to the Mediterranean, firstly to Denia in Spain when my son went to live near there, then we sailed her up to Perpignan where she is still moored in Port Leucate. She is really part of the family and our lives, so it has been hard not to be able to visit her since last August.

"People who haven't experienced the joys (and the expense) of boat-ownership have really missed out. Against the expense, I would rather have had the weeks on board, the boatyard costs, the toils of scraping huge barnacles off the hull, antifouling her bottom – any day, rather than paying for golf club fees or posh package holidays! I'm turning 76 tomorrow, with a dodgy back, so my days up on deck hauling in the spinnaker are long gone, but as a woman of a certain age, I would not have missed my darling boat for the world. Long live sailing!"

