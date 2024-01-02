EU Council President says Russian attacks on Ukraine prove Russia's unwillingness to negotiate

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

Source: Michel on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine show the true intention of Moscow," the European Council President said.

The official stressed that the Russian attacks were even more cynical as they intensified during the New Year holidays.

"Ukraine’s spirit cannot be broken. The EU stands by Ukraine," Michel summarised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the European Council president's post by thanking him for "stating exactly what we all think and feel".

"I am grateful for the EU’s and your steadfast support for Ukraine. European unity is stronger than Russian terror. We have already proven it many times and I am certain we will remain strong and united," Zelenskyy noted.

Background:

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Missile wreckage crashed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. The city of Kharkiv was also hit.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Russia had launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

After the large-scale Russian missile attack, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects Western countries to react and take decisive measures.

