EU Council President says Russian attacks on Ukraine prove Russia's unwillingness to negotiate

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
38
European Council President Charles Michel.
Photo: Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

Source: Michel on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine show the true intention of Moscow," the European Council President said.

The official stressed that the Russian attacks were even more cynical as they intensified during the New Year holidays.

"Ukraine’s spirit cannot be broken. The EU stands by Ukraine," Michel summarised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the European Council president's post by thanking him for "stating exactly what we all think and feel".

"I am grateful for the EU’s and your steadfast support for Ukraine. European unity is stronger than Russian terror. We have already proven it many times and I am certain we will remain strong and united," Zelenskyy noted.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories