EU countries approve climate measures after long talks

A luxury Audi car is surrounded by exhaust gases as it is parked with a running engine in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Germany's transport minister said Thursday that he opposes plans to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines across the European Union in 2035, arguing this would discriminate against vehicles powered with synthetic fuels. EU lawmakers voted Wednesday to back the measure that requires automakers to cut carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% by the middle of the next decade, effectively prohibiting the sale in the 27-nation bloc of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frans Timmermans
    Frans Timmermans
    Dutch politician

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries reached a deal backing stricter climate rules that would eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035 following hard-fought talks that dragged into the early hours of Wednesday.

The 27 EU members found a common agreement on draft legislation aimed at slashing EU greenhouse gases by at least 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 rather than by a previously agreed 40%.

“A long but good day for climate action: The Council’s decisions on Fitfor55 are a big step towards delivering the EU Green Deal," said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission Vice-President in charge of the Green Deal, after the meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg.

The deal on the five laws proposed by the EU's executive arm last year paves the way for the final negotiations with the European Parliament. EU lawmakers are backing ambitious bloc-wide targets and final approval of the legislative package will now require the Parliament to iron out differences with the bloc’s national governments over various details.

“The Council is now ready to negotiate with the European Parliament on concluding the package, thereby placing the European Union more than ever in the vanguard of fighting climate change," said Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French Minister for the energy transition.

The decision to introduce a 100% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2035 for new cars and vans will effectively prohibit the sale in the 27-nation bloc of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel.

The EU wants to drastically reduce gas emission from transport by 2050 and promote electric cars, but a report from the bloc’s external auditor showed last year that the bloc is lacking the appropriate charging stations. Transport accounts for about 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the EU,

In addition to the landmark agreement on cars, the package also features a reform of the EU’s carbon market and the creation of a social climate fund to help vulnerable households cope with the planned clean-energy revamp. That particular issue has become more politically sensitive as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring.

The overall goal is to put the EU on track to become climate-neutral in 2050 and to prod other major polluters, including the United States and China, to follow suit.

Recommended Stories

  • Politics latest news: UK must increase defence spending to ‘maintain leadership role’ on world stage, warns Ben Wallace

    PM faces Cabinet battle over defence spending Analysis: Macron and Scholz finally change tone on Ukraine Sturgeon wrongfoots No 10 by sending Indyref2 to Supreme Court Philip Johnston: Let referendum go ahead and defeat the SNP for good Ukraine war: Putin's ‘toxic masculinity’ to blame for war, says PM

  • White House says companies investing $700 million to boost EV charger production

    The White House said on Tuesday that companies are planning to invest more than $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle (EV) chargers - actions set to add at least 2,000 jobs and make charging more accessible and affordable. The investments include $450 million earmarked by Volkswagen unit Electrify America and more than $250 million by Siemens to expand its Grand Prairie, Texas and Ponoma, California EV charger plants. FLO, an EV charging network operator, is also investing $3 million in its first U.S. assembly plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after poor Treasury auction

    The Treasury sold $97 billion in two- and five-year notes at a time when the quarter ends on Thursday and the market is grappling with how the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates will impact an economy that is showing signs of slowing. The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%. The five-year rose 8.1 basis points to 3.258% and the seven-year rose 7.8 basis points to 3.268%.

  • Burglars steal nearly $90,000 worth of inventory, liquor from Georgia package store

    On Monday, just after 1 a.m., individuals broke into the Highway 138 Package Store in Henry County after being dropped off by a white minivan.

  • Hundreds of record highs broken as Japan bakes under historic heat wave

    An unprecedented early-season heat wave in Japan has placed a significant strain on residents and the power grid alike over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say relief is on the way, but not before the region endures several more days of scorching conditions. Since June 23, 263 record high temperatures have been shattered across the country, including more than half a dozen all-time record highs. On Tuesday, June 28, the cities of Toyota, Katsunuma and Tajimi all set new high marks for

  • Russian oil could be hit with a price cap as G7 aims to cut off Moscow's ability to fund its war machine

    "We want to make sure the goal is to target Russia and not to make our life more difficult and more complex," an EU official said.

  • 55-pound spacecraft heads to moon to test "halo" orbit for NASA

    The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency's Artemis moon program.

  • Polish court rules that four "LGBT-free zones" must be abolished

    A top Polish appeals court ruled on Tuesday that so-called "LGBT-free zones" must be scrapped in four municipalities, a verdict welcomed by activists as a victory for human rights and democracy. Numerous local authorities in Poland passed resolutions in 2019 declaring themselves free of "LGBT ideology", part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between liberals and religious conservatives, who see the struggle for gay rights as a threat to traditional values. "LGBT-free zones" seek to ban what local authorities see as the promotion of homosexuality and other minority sexual identities, especially in schools.

  • Solar developer Intersect gets $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG

    The announcement from TPG is part of the firm's push into climate change and clean energy investing on behalf of clients that include large pension funds and insurance companies seeking to do more for the environment. The climate fund's executive chairman is former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, and earlier this year it said it had raised $7.3 billion. Intersect Power LLC, which is based in San Francisco, said the new funding will help expand its portfolio of clean energy projects to more than 8 gigawatts - about enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes - from the current 2.4 GW.

  • The US and its allies are scrambling to respond to China's intensifying moves in the heart of the Pacific

    China's pursuit of security agreements with Pacific Island countries have set off alarm bells for the US and its allies in the region.

  • Pismo Beach man found guilty of 10 counts of child sex abuse

    Todd Anthony Hortillosa subjected three children under the age of 14 to “prolonged sexual abuse,” prosecutors said.

  • States are sending free money in place of federal stimulus checks — is inflation relief headed your way?

    The White House hasn’t announced any new stimulus checks, but several states have approved bills that will see money coming to residents.

  • Israel medic group founder mired in sex abuse scandal dies

    Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, a prominent member of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community who founded a volunteer paramedic service before his reputation came crashing down in a series of sexual abuse allegations, has died. Meshi-Zahav was hospitalized last year after attempting suicide as accusers stepped forward alleging years of sexual abuse after he was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, the country's highest civilian honor. Jerusalem's Herzog Medical Center confirmed his death on Wednesday, but did not give a cause.

  • NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

    Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo until last year, when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, catapulting her into office. Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.

  • Attorney Gives Rep. Jim Jordan A Scathing Personal Lesson In Hearsay

    The Twitter account of the House Judiciary Committee Republicans had implied Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 panel was "all hearsay."

  • Monica Lewinsky Drops Painfully Accurate Trump Meme After Bombshell Jan. 6 News

    The famous public figure's meme centered on Donald Trump's apparent belief that he's entitled to grab whatever he wants.

  • You don’t want to see this critter on our beaches. Here’s what to do if you find one

    Traps are currently being deployed in areas of infestation, marked by a bright orange buoy.

  • Hillary Clinton, who has known Clarence Thomas since law school, says he is a person of 'resentment, grievance, anger'

    Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion with the repeal of Roe v. Wade that the Court should also "reconsider" birth control, gay marriage, and gay sex.

  • Trump Throws New Tantrum After Former Aide Exposes Jan. 6 Tantrum

    The former president lashed out at former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, even describing her handwriting as "that of a Whacko"

  • Secret Service Agents Denying Trump Freakout Claim Were His ‘Yes Men’: WaPo

    MSNBCThe Secret Service agents who have reportedly pushed back on bombshell testimony about former President Donald Trump in a presidential SUV on Jan. 6 were “very close” to him and have even been described as “yes men,” according to a Washington Post reporter.In testimony before the House Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson said she had heard that after the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and “lunged” at a