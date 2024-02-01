EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

The European Commission will start informal high-level meetings with EU member states on 3 February to discuss the details of the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Reuters stated, with reference to three diplomatic sources, that the proposals would focus on closing more loopholes to circumvent sanctions, especially for components that could be used for military purposes. New lists of targeted individuals and entities will also be discussed.

In addition, there will be proposals for some minor sectoral measures, such as new import bans.

Reuters noted that Poland and the Baltic states were calling for a ban on imports of Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Background:

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the EU's preparation of the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia.

The EU is preparing the next package of sanctions to mark the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war. According to media reports, the restrictions will apply to Russian aluminium.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the EU had already begun negotiations on the next package of sanctions against Russia.

On 18 December, the EU Council completed the process of adopting the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, which included a ban on imports of Russian diamonds and a number of other restrictions.

