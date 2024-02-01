EU countries are not doing enough to support Ukraine – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that European countries are not doing enough to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Source: Scholz after an extraordinary EU Summit on 1 February, writes SkyNews, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz said: "In many capitals the question has to be asked: are we actually doing enough?"

"The answer in most cases can only be no," he concluded.

At the same time, he emphasised that Germany, Europe's largest military aid donor to Ukraine, cannot provide this assistance on its own.

In general, Scholz expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the EU summit in Brussels. The fact that the 27 EU member states have cleared the way for billions in new aid to Ukraine is good news for the European Union and for Ukraine, he said in Brussels.

Scholz is confident that it was a very successful summit.

Background:

On Thursday 1 February, EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-standing opposition and reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The programme runs for four years.

According to the summit's conclusions, Ukraine will be eligible for funds if a number of conditions are met. It also states that EU leaders will hold annual debates on the programme and, in two years, can propose to the European Commission a revision of the entire multi-year financial framework.

