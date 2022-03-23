Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

Interested in traveling to Europe? You're going to have to do your homework first.

Travelers looking to travel to Europe this year face a mishmash of travel restrictions across European Union member states. Some countries, like Spain, require travelers to be vaccinated and boosted before entry. Others, like Italy, allow unvaccinated travelers to enter with a negative coronavirus test. Nearly all are keeping international travelers on their toes by constantly updating their entry requirements to match the fluctuating state of the pandemic.

From testing mandates to vaccination requirements, here are the latest restrictions for U.S. travelers face across EU member states.

Austria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus can enter Austria.

What sort of testing is required? As of Dec. 20, travelers who have not received a booster shot will need to show a negative PCR test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? If a traveler has not received a booster shot and cannot show a PCR test upon arrival, they will need to self-isolate until they can show a negative PCR test.

Last updated: Jan. 28

Belgium

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. citizens 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination, such as a CDC vaccination card or any state-issued certificates, to enter.

What sort of testing is required? Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to test to enter. Unvaccinated U.S. travelers are only allowed in "exceptional circumstances" and must present a negative coronavirus test.

Do I need to quarantine? Vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine.

What else should I know? Travelers need to complete a passenger locator form before arriving in Belgium.

Last updated: March 7

Bulgaria

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers entering from an "orange zone" country (which, as of March 10, includes the U.S.) can enter without a quarantine period if they have an EU Digital COVID Certificate (or similar documents, such as a CDC vaccination card) showing they have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus or received a negative test before entry.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers have the option to enter with a document proving they took a negative PCR test within 72 hours before entry or a negative rapid antigen test within 48 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers who do not present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result face a 10-day quarantine. The quarantine can end early with a negative coronavirus test. A PCR or antigen test must be taken at least 72 hours after arrival and the quarantine can be terminated the day after the negative test result is registered in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19.

Last updated: March 14

Croatia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. tourists can enter.

Are there vaccination or testing requirements? U.S. tourists may enter with proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test result.

Do I need to quarantine? If a traveler does not have any of the documents listed above, they can self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days or until they have a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test result. .

What else should I know? Travelers can speed up the entry process by uploading information to the Enter Croatia web form prior to arrival. Additionally, travelers who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong or Mozambique the past 14 days are not allowed to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Cyprus

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. travelers are allowed to enter.

Are there vaccination or testing requirements? Traveler 12 and older must test negative for the virus before departure and upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers who have not yet received a booster vaccine should take a third test 72 hours after arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must fill out a Cyprus Flight Pass form within 48 hours before departure.

Last updated: Jan. 26

Czech Republic

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, but only if fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Embassy.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers 12 and older who have not yet received a booster shot must submit a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours before arrival and have another test between the fifth and seventh day in the country. Travelers between 12 and 18 who are fully vaccinated but have not received a booster shot are exempt from the pre-entry testing requirement.

Do I need to quarantine? Vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine.

What else should I know? U.S. travelers 6 and older are required to fill out a passenger locator form to enter the country.

Last updated: Feb. 3

Denmark

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated tourists from the U.S. and those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or test to enter. A traveler is considered "fully vaccinated" if they have documentation that they completed a vaccination series approved by the European Medicines Agency more than two weeks but less than 270 days (about 9 months) before travel.

What sort of testing is required?

Unvaccinated travelers will need to test within 24 hours of entry or, if they are entering from another EU country, test before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated U.S.travelers who have not previously been infected must self-isolate 10 days after arrival, unless they enter Denmark from an EU or Schengen country or from a COVID-19 risk country.

Last updated: Feb. 14

Estonia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers may enter for any purpose, including tourism, without testing or isolation. If more than 270 days (about 9 months) have passed since the last dose in a traveler's initial vaccination series, they will need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated. After a booster dose, the duration of their vaccination certificate is extended one year.

Unvaccinated travelers can only enter for work, school or family visits.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers do not need to test.

Do I need to quarantine? Vaccinated travelers entering for tourism purposes do not need to quarantine.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a declaration of health before entering the country. The form can be completed online up to 72 hours before entry. Failing to fill out the result can result in fines.

Last updated: Feb. 22

Finland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, so long as they are vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can only enter for essential reasons, not including tourism purposes. Travelers who have completed a vaccination series or recovered from COVID-19 and received one vaccine dose may enter for tourism.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers do not need to show a negative test result, according to the U.S. Embassy in Finland.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? U.S. travelers 6 and older who have been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe in the past 14 days cannot enter, regardless of vaccination status. Entry may be permitted for an "essential reason" such as urgent family matters.

Last updated: Dec. 8

France

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers from the U.S. can visit with proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Travelers aged 18 and older must receive a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated if at least nine months have passed since they completed their primary vaccination series.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers from the U.S. who are not fully vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. do not need to test, but they must show a sworn statement saying they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Children under 12 do not need to test, regardless of vaccination status.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers from the U.S. do not need to quarantine.

Last updated: March 16

Germany

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Travelers 12 and older who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering Germany.

What sort of testing is required? All travelers 6 and older will need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery within the last six months or a negative coronavirus test to enter Germany. The test must be either a rapid antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before entry or a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers coming from high-risk areas (which, as of Feb. 18, does not include the United States) who are unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

What else should I know? Travelers who have been in "high risk" or virus-variant areas 10 days before entering Germany must submit a digital registration upon entry. As of Feb. 18, the U.S. is no longer considered a high-risk area.

Last updated: Feb. 22

Greece

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Permanent U.S. residents may travel to Greece for tourism.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Starting Dec. 19, U.S. all travelers 5 and older must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry or a laboratory rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? All visitors are subject to random coronavirus testing upon arrival. If the test result is positive, the traveler must quarantine 10 days, with expenses covered by the Greek state.

What else should I know? Tourists must fill a passenger locator form. Additionally, access to a number of businesses (including restaurants, cinemas, museums and more) is restricted to those who can prove proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Last updated: Dec. 18

Hungary

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers can enter by air with a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Do I need to quarantine? U.S. travelers do not need to quarantine, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Ireland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? As of March 6, travelers no longer need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test to enter Ireland.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

Last updated: March 7

Italy

Tourists wait in line to enter the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine upon arrival.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers can show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers who have not recovered from the virus or shown a negative test must self-isolate for five days and take another test at the end of the isolation period.

What else should I know? All Travelers must fill out a passenger locator form, and will need to be fully vaccinated or recovered to stay in hotels and use public transportation.

Last updated: March 2

Latvia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens are allowed to enter for travel. Unvaccinated travelers will need an “essential” reason to enter Latvia.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers face additional testing requirements, including the need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers will need to self-isolate 10 days.

What else should I know? Travelers must submit an electronic form no more than 48 hours before entering. Visitors who were vaccinated in the U.S. can receive a short-term vaccination certificate, which is valid 30 days and can be used to attend certain events.

The country has also banned travel from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Lithuania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. who have not recovered from the virus within the last 180 days must take a PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. The country recommends, but does not require, a PCR or antigen test within the first three days of arrival if unvaccinated.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a pre-arrival questionnaire no earlier than 48 hours before the start of their trip.

Last updated: Feb. 22

Luxembourg

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, if fully vaccinated.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can enter only for "essential" reasons.

What sort of testing is required? Authorized travelers aged 12 years and two months and older can enter by air with:

A vaccination certificate

Proof of recovery

A negative coronavirus test

If entering with a negative test, travelers must show a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) test taken less than 72 hours before departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken by a medical laboratory less than 48 hours before departure.

Do I need to quarantine? For the most part, no. Through at least Jan. 14, travelers who have recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe face additional testing requirements and a seven-day quarantine period after arrival.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Malta

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? U.S. travelers may enter Malta with a valid vaccination certificate, such as a CDC vaccination card. The vaccination card must be verified through the VeriFLY app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The vaccination requirement does not apply to those under 12.

What sort of testing is required? Unvaccinated travelers 5 and older will need to take an RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older must quarantine at least 14 days.

What else should I know? All travelers must complete a digital passenger locator form. Additionally, travel from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe has been temporarily banned.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Netherlands

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes, U.S. tourists can enter only if they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

What sort of testing is required? As of March 23, travelers from areas outside the EU or Schengen area no longer need to show a negative test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

What else should I know? Travelers must complete a health declaration before boarding.

Last updated: March 23

Poland

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter without a quarantine period.

What sort of testing is required? As of Dec. 15, travelers entering from outside the Schengen Area will need to take a negative coronavirus test no more than 24 hours before entry. Visitors can test upon arrival at select airports. Children under 5 do not need to test.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older must quarantine 14 days.

If entering from the Schengen Area, an EU member state or Turkey, travelers can leave quarantine with a negative test taken within 48 hours of entry. If entering from another area, travelers can cut the quarantine period short on day eight with a negative coronavirus test. Fully vaccinated visitors and those who have recovered from the virus can forgo a quarantine period.

What else should I know? All travelers must fill out an electronic passenger locator form before entering.

Last updated: Feb. 9

Portugal

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes, U.S. tourists may enter Portugal.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? Travelers entering mainland Portugal who are 12 and older must show one of the following to enter: proof of vaccination; proof of recovery; a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding; or a negative rapid antigen test from a lab taken no more than 24 hours before boarding.

Do I need to quarantine? Travelers cannot board an outbound flight to the U.S. without a negative coronavirus test, according to the U.S. Embassy. If that test result is positive, travelers will need to quarantine.

What else should I know? Tourists must fill out an online Passenger Locator Card after checking in and before their departure at https://portugalcleanandsafe.pt/en/passenger-locator-card.

Last updated: Feb. 9

Romania

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Unvaccinated U.S. travelers can enter the country, but face a quarantine period of at least 10 days.

What sort of testing is required? Starting Friday, U.S. travelers may enter with proof of full vaccination or recovery from the virus within the last 180 days and are not subject to quarantine if they show a negative PCR coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before entry.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. who have not recovered from the virus must quarantine 14 days. The isolation period can be reduced to 10 days with a negative coronavirus test performed no more than 48 hours before entry. Children under 12 are exempt from quarantine and testing requirements, and those between 12 and 16 can enter without quarantine with a negative PCR test.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Slovakia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? U.S. tourists may enter as long as they have already legally entered the Schengen area.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Vaccinated travelers can enter without a quarantine period.

What sort of testing is required? Vaccinated travelers from the U.S. do not need to show a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Do I need to quarantine? Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine 10 days. The isolation period can end on the fifth day with a negative PCR test. Children under 12 years and 2 months do not need to test, and only need to quarantine if members of their household must quarantine. Additionally, there is a mandatory quarantine for all travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Israel, Hong Kong and Seychelles, regardless of vaccination status or previous infection.

What else should I know? All travelers who arrive by airplane must submit a public passenger locator form, and all travelers older than 12 years and 2 months must register before arrival at https://korona.gov.sk/en/ehranica/.

Last updated: Dec. 8

Slovenia

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? No.

What sort of testing is required? There are no testing requirements for entry.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

Last updated: March 23

Spain

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? Yes. U.S. travelers must be vaccinated to enter for non-essential reasons such as tourism. Unvaccinated children under 12 are exempt. U.S. citizens traveling to Spain for non-essential reasons must show proof of a booster shot if more than 270 days have passed since the last required dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The booster shot must be taken at least 14 days prior to entry.

What sort of testing is required? There are no testing requirements for U.S. tourists.

Do I need to quarantine? U.S. travelers do not need to quarantine.

What else should I know? Travelers must fill out an online health control form to obtain a QR code that must be shown at boarding and upon arrival.

Last updated: Feb. 3

Sweden

Are U.S. tourists allowed? Yes.

Is there a vaccination requirement? As of Feb. 9, there are no COVID-related entry restrictions when entering Sweden from another EU/European Economic Area country or Switzerland, regardless of citizenship. A traveler from the U.S. can enter Sweden with proof of full vaccination with a certificate issued within the U.S.

Sweden considers travelers who have received a full single- or two-dose vaccine series to be fully vaccinated. Accompanying minors under 18 are exempt from the COVID certificate requirement.

What sort of testing is required? Fully vaccinated travelers who had their vaccine certificate issued in the U.S. can enter without a negative test.

Do I need to quarantine? No.

Last updated: Feb. 14

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Full list of European countries open to US travelers, restrictions