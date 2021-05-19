EU court annuls approval of KLM, TAP aid, wants more info

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, a Ryanair airplane approaching landing at Lisbon airport flies past the Monument to the Heroes of the Peninsular War, in the foreground. A top European Union court on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 annulled the EU's approval of 3.4 billion euros in state aid for the Dutch carrier KLM but suspended its immediate application because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. In a similar ruling backing a challenge from Irish air carrier Ryanair, the court also annulled the EU's decision to back state aid to the TAP Portuguese carrier for a potential total of 1.2 billion euros, but also suspended its application pending a new EU decision. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of 3.4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in state aid for the Dutch carrier KLM but suspended its immediate application because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

In a similar ruling backing a challenge from Irish air carrier Ryanair, the court also overturned the EU's decision to back state aid to the TAP Portuguese carrier for a potential total of 1.2 billion euros, but also suspended its application pending a new EU decision.

In both cases, the Luxembourg-based General Court said that the European Commission had to come up with more complete reasoning why such aid could be granted.

The two rulings were a success for Ryanair which had been stymied in its attempts to challenge before the court such state aid to other EU airlines.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, which polices state aid and other competition issues, has approved several aid plans for struggling airline companies in the wake of the pandemic, especially after border closures and other restrictions halted most air travel.

Ryanair had argued that the aid constituted unfair state bailouts for national carriers.

The rulings of the General Court can be appealed on points of law only.

Recommended Stories

  • Charlotte Hornets drilled by Indiana Pacers in first postseason game since 2016

    The Charlotte Hornets’ season is over on sixth consecutive loss.

  • Did Tim Tebow ever actually had a shot at the Major Leagues? | Baseball Night In NY

    On BNNY, we get Terry Collins' 'Eh or Ehhhhh?' debut where he makes several interesting noises before answering whether or not Tim Tebow ever actually had a shot at the Major Leagues.

  • U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

  • German minister quits amid thesis plagiarism allegations

    A prominent German government minister announced her resignation Wednesday as a long-running controversy over allegations of plagiarism in her doctoral thesis nears its conclusion. Giffey had already said in November that she would stop using the academic title “doctor” after Berlin's Free University decided to revisit the issue of her thesis. Allegations of plagiarism prompted the university to review Giffey’s 2010 dissertation on the policy of the European Union’s executive body, the European Commission.

  • 'Shared roots': West Virginia senators key to Biden agenda

    The two U.S. senators from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, grew up in politically prominent families and now find themselves playing central roles in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. Manchin is a crucial 50th vote for Democrats on Biden’s sweeping proposals. Capito is the lead Republican negotiator on an alternative, meeting Tuesday with key Cabinet secretaries and White House officials coming to Capitol Hill.

  • Lawmakers seek records from Boeing, FAA about recent 737 Max, 787 problems

    Two key members of Congress are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about production problems with two of the company’s most popular airliners.

  • GOP resistance may be slowing Florida vaccine campaign. ‘We have to take this seriously’

    During a late April meeting of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, it dawned on party member Gustavo Garagorry, 54, that his stance in favor of COVID-19 vaccines was far from unanimous.

  • Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour. A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

  • Qatar detains Kenyan guard who wrote on laborers' struggles

    A Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights has been detained under unclear circumstances in the energy-rich nation. The arrest of Malcolm Bidali draws renewed attention on the limits of expression in a nation that will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. It also highlights the challenge many migrant laborers face when agreeing to the opportunity of steady work in Gulf Arab states, in exchange for long shifts doing menial work in the shadows of skyscrapers they helped build.

  • Tim Tebow holding pattern continues for Jaguars

    The Jaguars continue to be in a holding pattern when it comes to free-agent tight end Tim Tebow. Over the weekend, coach Urban Meyer said that he and his staff would convene on Sunday to discuss Tebow. Meyer previously has dropped strong hints that Tebow eventually and inevitably will get a spot on the 90-man [more]

  • 'Very disappointed with Canada's response': Palestine-Israel turmoil exposes Canada's 'empty both sides approach,' expert says

    Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada this past weekend for peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian solidarity movement, including rallies in Vancouver, Saint John, Ottawa and Toronto. As of today, at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. In Israel, officials say 12 people, including two children have been killed since the fighting started over a week ago. As the death toll escalates, activist groups and members of the public are expressing disappointment with the Canadian government’s lack of condemnation towards Israel. This discontent is being echoed by some politicians, with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calling for Trudeau to halt the sale of arms to Israel “until the end of the illegal occupation.”

  • Doctors Explain the Fatal ‘Black Fungus’ Rising Among COVID-19 Patients in India

    The fungal infection is rare in the U.S.—but it has a 54% mortality rate.

  • Run Your Race: Money wisdom from Vanguard's Jack Brennan

    When it comes to financial advice, you could do worse than listen to someone who helped steer more money than almost anyone else on the planet. When he was chairman and CEO of investment giant Vanguard Group, Jack Brennan oversaw a company that has since grown to over $7 trillion in assets. An avid marathoner, Brennan sat down with Reuters to talk about how to pace yourself for the long-distance race of financial security.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Coronavirus latest news: Travel confusion deepens as minister claims holidays could be 'essential' - watch PMQs live

    Public told to abandon summer holidays abroad Exclusive: Wembley could be used for vaccine drive Allison Pearson: We can't let them cancel Freedom Day Exclusive: Plans to ease social distancing in ‘disarray’ Philip Johnson: Direct your anger at lockdown obsessives The confusion surrounding travel has continued to deepen as Government ministers appear at odds about what people should and shouldn't be doing. Much of the uncertainty is the interpretation of "amber-list" countries like Spain or France, where people have to quarantine at home for 10 days upon return to the UK. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart told Times Radio that "some people might think a holiday is essential. I can think of a quite a lot of people who do think that", while Education minister Gillian Keegan said: "What we are saying is the amber list is not to go on holiday, not for pleasure travel at the moment." But those in the travel industry have criticised the doubtful messaging. The founder of luxury tour company Red Savannah, George Morgan-Grenville, told Today: "If you're fully vaccinated, and you have chosen to travel to an amber list country, you've got to take an antigen test before you return to the UK, you have to quarantine for 10 days, and you have to take two Covid tests. So what is the risk there? It's almost negligible." Follow the latest updates below.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale, bets against Tesla

    Investment firm has $534m put options against Tesla shares, SEC filing reveals

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country