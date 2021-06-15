EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo is the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook can face EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, June 16, 2021 in a ruling that could have implications for big tech companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is subject to EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling that has implications for other big tech companies.

Under the EU's stringent privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, only one country's national data protection authority has the power to handle legal cases involving cross-border data complaints in a system known as “one-stop shop.” For Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it is Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

However, the European Union's Court of Justice ruled that “under certain conditions," a national watchdog has the power to take a company to court over a GDPR violation even if it's not the lead regulator.

The ruling is in line with a preliminary opinion from a court adviser and, according to experts, potentially paves the way for a fresh onslaught of privacy cases across the EU's 27 member nations.

The court's decision brings to an end a lengthy legal battle between Facebook and Belgium’s data protection authority over jurisdiction for the case, which centered on the social network's use of cookies to track behavior of internet users, even those who weren’t account holders. The company had argued that the Belgian watchdog no longer had jurisdiction after GDPR took effect in 2018.

Facebook painted it as a victory, noting that under the ruling the Irish regulator would remain in the lead except in limited circumstances.

“We are pleased that the CJEU has upheld the value and principles of the one-stop-shop mechanism, and highlighted its importance in ensuring the efficient and consistent application of GDPR across the EU," Jack Gilbert, the company's associate general counsel, said.

Ireland's privacy watchdog has been criticized for taking too long resolve a growing number of GDPR cases involving tech giants including Apple, Twitter, Google and Instagram but it argues that the cases are complicated.

Recommended Stories

  • CJEU ruling could open big tech to more privacy litigation in Europe

    A long running privacy fight between Belgium's data protection authority and Facebook -- over the latter's use of online trackers like pixels and social plug-ins to snoop on web users -- has culminated in a ruling by Europe's top court today that could have wider significance on how cross-border cases against tech giants are enforced in the region. The Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed that, in certain circumstances, national DPAs can pursue action even when they are not the lead data supervisor under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s one-stop-shop mechanism (OSS) -- opening up the possibility of litigation by watchdogs in Member States which aren't the lead regulator for a particular company but where the local agency believes there is an urgent need to act.

  • Pet Owners Reunited With Dog Stolen During Anniversary Trip to SF

    Leo, a 10-year-old Yorkie, is now back in the care of his owners after being stolen from a car during a trip to San Francisco last week. Safe and sound: Leo and his owners, Jacqueline Zavala Lee and Refugio Zavala, were reunited on Sunday after someone informed the SFPD that the dog they bought in Oakland, Calif., matched the description of the missing canine, according to KRON4. UPDATE: Jacqueline got a call from SFPD today— someone in Oakland came forward and said they bought a dog that looks just like Leo.

  • Catalan leader plays down potential pardons for separatists, seeks referendum

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -A pardon for jailed Catalan separatist leaders would be a welcome "first step", but the path to resolving the region's political conflict with Madrid lies through talks on allowing a vote on independence, the head of the regional government said. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has indicated in recent weeks he is preparing to pardon 12 Catalan separatists sentenced over their role in a failed independence bid in 2017, nine of whom are in jail. In his first interview with foreign media since taking office last month, regional leader Pere Aragones, 38, told Reuters on Monday the potential pardons would not resolve the underlying political problem, and demanded an amnesty for any offence for all those involved in the 2017 bid.

  • Top Justice Department security official to leave post next week after leaks reports: NY Times

    The head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division is expected to leave his post by the end of next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, following a series of reported leak probes under the Trump administration targeting the media, lawmakers and a former White House lawyer. The departure of John Demers, a holdover from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, had been arranged months ago, the Times reported. The move follows reports of former President Donald Trump's Justice Department seizing records of lawmakers and journalists as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks.

  • EU data watchdogs ruling sharpens focus on Facebook, big tech

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants could face more scrutiny and potential sanctions in the European Union after the bloc's top court backed national privacy watchdogs to pursue them, even when they are not the lead regulators. Consumer lobbying group BEUC welcomed Tuesday's ruling by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), which backed the right of national agencies to act, citing enforcement bottlenecks. "Most Big Tech companies are based in Ireland, and it should not be up to that country's authority alone to protect 500 million consumers in the EU," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said after the judgement.

  • PCT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in PCT:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/purecycle-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16869&from=5The fil

  • UK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog said it would investigate whether Apple and Google's dominance of mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers hurt consumers, launching its latest probe into the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would undertake a "market study" into the matter to see whether the pair's effective duopoly was stifling competition and ripping off consumers, or hurting businesses like app developers. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of U.S. tech giants that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are multiple investigations globally into their market positions including in the United States and the European Union.

  • 11 Neighbours spoilers for next week

    What's next on Ramsay Street?

  • Southwest suffers technology problem for second straight day

    Southwest Airlines said it was working Tuesday to restore normal operations after a technology-related issue interfered with flights for the second straight day. The Federal Aviation Administration held up all Southwest departures for about 45 minutes while the company worked to fix a computer issue, an agency spokeswoman said. Spokesman for Dallas-based Southwest said a problem with connectivity of the airline's technology systems started around midday Tuesday.

  • SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ARRY) for violations of the federal securities laws.Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or to the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO

  • Mother and son of powerful South Carolina family shot multiple times as rumours swirl around mysterious deaths

    Three generations of ‘powerhouse’ legal family have served as state prosecutors

  • Trump appoints new spokesperson who vows to ‘stand for the truth’ despite supporting the ‘big lie’

    Harrington previously backed false claim that Biden wouldn’t be sworn in as president

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • Airbnb paid tourist $7m after she was raped at knifepoint at New York home

    The victim will not be allowed to sue the company or the apartment host in exchange for the settlement payout

  • Hundreds of New Yorkers have been told their covid shots were defective

    ‘After consulting Pfizer, NYC Department of Health sent out an email on our behalf alerting everyone to return for another vaccine,’ company responsible for mistake tells The Independent in statement

  • Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

    GENEVA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Don't expect a major breakthrough at a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, given relations between Washington and Moscow are their most strained in years. The two leaders are expected to talk for four of five hours, the U.S. official said. Both leaders say they hope the Geneva meeting, their first in-person encounter since Biden became president in January, can lead to stable and predictable relations, even though they remain at odds over everything from Syria to Ukraine.

  • Canadian military’s second-in-command forced to quit over golf game with official accused of sexual misconduct

    Lt Gen Rouleau described the golf outing with Gen Vance as a ‘private activity’

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • Nothing's fishy here: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught kissing at Malibu sushi spot

    Grainy new photos show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who've recently reunited, locking lips at Nobu in Malibu during a birthday celebration.

  • White House pushed Trump’s attorney general to investigate whether Italian satellites caused voter fraud

    White House chief of staff wanted DOJ to investigate conspiracy concerning Italian satellites