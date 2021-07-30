EU court rejects Catalan lawmaker's immunity case request

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's general court on Friday dismissed a request to suspend the lifting of parliamentary immunity for three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region.

The European Parliament in March lifted the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, former Catalan health minister Toni Comín and former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsatí.

In May, the trio had filed an application to the Luxembourg-based EU general court for emergency interim proceedings as they sought the annulment of the contested decision in a separate action.

They regained provisional immunity in June until the termination of interim proceedings. But the court ultimately ruled Friday that the Spanish lawmakers failed to demonstrate that the urgency requirement was met.

The court will still rule on the merits of the case.

The court stressed that the three EU lawmakers, who currently live in Belgium, did not demonstrate that they were at risk of being arrested.

“The applicants are still free to travel in order to attend meetings of the Parliament," the general court said.

Friday's order is the latest episode in the legal saga on the fate of the three separatists, which is expected to continue for months, if not years, since many avenues for appeal remain open before any possible extraditions to Spain

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal. In 2019, Puigdemont and his two associates won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection as members of the EU assembly.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial but failed to persuade Belgian justice authorities to extradite him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hungarian election panel clears questions of LGBT referendum

    Hungary's National Election Committee (NEC) approved on Friday the government's list of questions on LGBT issues it wants to put on a referendum as part of what Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called an "ideological war" with the European Union. Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, stepping up a culture war with the EU. An NEC spokesman confirmed that the panel had approved the government's questions.

  • Exclusive: Spain holidaymakers set to escape quarantine as beta variant cases disappear

    British holidaymakers in Spain are poised to escape quarantine next week after ministers received data showing there are no beta variant cases in the country's main tourist areas. The analysis, seen by The Telegraph, shows there are no beta cases in the Balearics – the most popular destination for Britons – and none in a huge expanse of the south, from Seville in the west to Granada on the southern coast and Malaga and Murcia in the east. The variant, which originated in South Africa, is instead

  • Big Oil back to boom after pandemic bust, aiding climate push

    Europe's top energy companies signalled confidence in a lasting recovery from the pandemic impact by drawing on higher oil prices to boost shareholder returns and reassure investors as they roll out risky climate strategies. After swiftly cutting spending and jobs in response to the unprecedented collapse in energy demand last year, executives from Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and Norway's Equinor were eager to highlight the rapid reversal in fortunes. "We wanted to be really clear and signal to the market the confidence that we have in our prospects and our cash flows," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday, after Shell launched a $2 billion buyback programme and boosted its dividend for a second consecutive quarter, a year after cutting it for the first time since the 1940s.

  • First Solar (FSLR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This call is being webcast live on the investors section of First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com. Today, the company issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2021 financial results. A copy of the press release and associated presentation are available on First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com.

  • Peruvian Markets Extend Slump With No Finance Minister in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Peruvian assets slumped after new President Pedro Castillo held a ceremony to swear in his cabinet without naming a finance minister, further fueling investor anxiety over his government’s plans for the economy.Benchmark overseas bonds due in 2031 slipped in early trading to the lowest in seven weeks, while the cost to hedge against losses in its debt rose to a two-month high. The currency fell more than 1% toward a record low. Peru equity funds recorded their biggest outflow in m

  • Key Libya commander backs reopening of Mediterranean highway

    A top Libyan military commander whose forces control the country's eastern regions on Friday endorsed the reopening of the coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea linking Libya's long-divided east and west. The resumption of traffic along the artery would be a significant step toward unifying Libya's warring sides. It has been closed since April 2019 when the commander, Khalifa Hifter, launched a military offensive to capture Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized government.

  • COVID vaccine protection highly likely to wane over time - UK advisers say

    The protection that vaccines give against coronavirus infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time so vaccine campaigns will continue for years to come, scientists told the British government's advisory group. "It is highly likely that vaccine induced immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and potentially severe disease (but probably to a lesser extent) will wane over time," according to an executive summary of a document considered by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). "It is therefore likely that there will be vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 for many years to come, but currently we do not know what will be the optimal required frequency for re-vaccination to protect the vulnerable from COVID disease," the scientists said.

  • Matt Damon confirms he's returning as 'Actor Loki' in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

    Damon said the new sequel will "upgrade" the joke from "Thor: Ragnarok," when he and Luke Hemsworth played versions of Loki and Thor, respectively.

  • The US was doomed in Afghanistan and will repeat mistakes if it doesn't learn from them, top watchdog warns

    "Don't believe what you're told by the generals ... or people in the administration saying we're never going to do this again," John Sopko said Thursday.

  • Retired US general says the Trump White House 'was complicit in the planning' of the January 6 insurrection

    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, a retired Army officer, was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with reviewing the US Capitol's security after January 6.

  • GOP lawmaker Mo Brooks says he wore body armor at the January 6 Trump rally and was tipped off to 'risks'

    The Alabama representative said he received a warning two days before the insurrection.

  • Boss told NC 911 operator to take off shirt — and she’s fired for complaining, feds say

    The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the county accusing it of violating federal civil rights laws.

  • Plan to honor Trump with banquet becomes flashpoint at one of America's most elite golf clubs

    The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years.

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • My son was killed by a park ranger. Qualified immunity means I may never see justice.

    Qualified immunity allows those who do wrong to hide from justice and escape consequences for their actions.

  • AOC on Sinema blocking $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill: 'Good luck tanking your own party's investment'

    The New York congresswoman criticized the key moderate for coming out against Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill.

  • The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

    The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

  • Why Republicans Are So Determined to Distort the Truth About the Capitol Attack

    On Monday a small band of U.S. Capitol Police officers delivered vivid, emotional testimony about a previously unthinkable event—the day a partisan mob stormed the Capitol to try to overturn an American election. In GOP circles, two things are true at once. First, large majorities of Republican voters disapprove of the January 6 rioters.

  • Adam Kinzinger Responds To Mocking From Tucker Carlson & Laura Ingraham Over January 6 Hearing: “A Very Cold Hearted Thing”

    One of the standout moments from the first meeting of the January 6 Select Committee came when Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) fought back tears as he addressed the four witnesses, police officers who defended the Capitol from pro-Donald Trump rioters. But hours after the moment, he was mocked — along with questioning the testimony of […]

  • Nigerian Gov’t Staff Forced to Take Secrecy Oath After Daily Beast Reveals President’s Twitter Meltdown

    GettyABUJA, Nigeria— Dozens of employees working in the State House, where the offices of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are located, were gathered in a room and forced to take an Oath of Secrecy earlier this week because the president’s top aides were “embarrassed” by The Daily Beast report revealing the reasons behind his demand for a nationwide Twitter ban, according to two officials.The government was open about the mass-oath-taking, billing it as a sta