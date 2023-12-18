EU decides to meet 1 February to discuss €50 billion for Ukraine

The European Union will hold a special summit to discuss the allocation of €50 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine for a four-year period on 1 February 2024.

Source: This was announced at a press conference on Monday in Brussels by Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, European Pravda writes.

The European Council president said that at the summit on 1 February, EU leaders would discuss the mid-term review of the EU budget, including the allocation of multi-year aid to Ukraine.

Last week, Michel, at the end of talks between EU leaders that lasted late into the night, said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocked the adoption of the EU budget decision, including a medium-term aid program for Ukraine.

In this regard, the leaders agreed to hold an extraordinary summit dedicated to this issue. It was initially reported that it would take place in January.

Earlier, leaders of several EU countries assured reporters they would be able to reach an agreement on a €50 billion financial support programme for Ukraine, with Hungary's vote included, in January 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that the EU summit did reach a "fundamental decision" to create a €50 billion Ukrainian Facility for 2024-2027.

