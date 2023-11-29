EU will deliver 1 million artillery shells it promised to Ukraine — FM Kuleba

The European Union remains committed to supplying Ukraine with the previously promised million rounds of artillery munitions, even if the delivery timeline remains unclear, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press briefing on Nov. 29.

"The million [rounds] will definitely be delivered; the only question is the delivery schedule," Kuleba said at the NATO HQ in Brussels.

However, the minister could not confirm whether the EU would meet the target of delivering these rounds to Ukraine by spring 2024 as partners had "overestimated the technical production capabilities" of countries to manufacture and purchase such quantities of ammunition.

In early May 2023, the European Council endorsed an initiative to supply Ukraine with a million artillery rounds by the end of 2023.

The European Defence Agency signed the initial contracts for the joint procurement of artillery rounds for the Ukrainian military on Sept. 5.

During a press conference on Nov. 13, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, stated that EU countries might not be able to deliver the million artillery rounds to Ukraine by the end of 2023 as previously planned.

According to Borrell, the European Union has completed the first phase of the supply plan. This initial stage involved transferring rounds that were already in the member states' arsenals, totaling about 300,000 units.

