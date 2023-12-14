EU to deliver 500,000 out of promised 1 million shells to Ukraine by year's end — report

The European Union will transfer 500,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2023, out of the promised one million Brussels has pledged to deliver over the course of the year, Interfax Ukraine reported on Dec. 13, citing an unnamed senior European official.

“We plan to deliver, I think, 500,000 of the one million by the end of this year,” the source said.

Read also: EU will deliver 1 million artillery shells it promised to Ukraine — FM Kuleba

“I believe we will reach a million next year. But indeed, we are running a bit behind.”

Read also: Don’t be concerned over one million artillery shells North Korea sent Russia, only 4% are in working condition – Dykyi

He emphasized that the EU is also working with other partners, which is not always publicly known, "to obtain some munitions from other countries that have them."

Read also: EU should use all its capabilities to support Ukraine, says Borrell

During a press conference on Nov. 13, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announced that EU countries might not be able to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2023 as previously planned.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine