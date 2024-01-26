EU demands Israel abides by ICJ ruling

The European Commission has told Israel it must abide by a ruling by the International Court of Justice, which warned the Jewish state it risks carrying out genocide in the Gaza Strip unless measures are taken.

"The EU reaffirms its continuing support to the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations," a commission statement said.

"Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must comply with them. The EU expects their full, immediate and effective implementation."

Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas since October 7, when Hamas terrorists and other groups invaded Israel and killed over 1,200 people. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says over 26,000 Gazans have since died.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said Israel needed to heed the ruling but added: "The Court has also made it clear that Israel's actions in Gaza are a result of the barbaric terror attacks of October 7 and reminded us that Hamas is also bound by international humanitarian law and must finally release all hostages.

"We will support this with all our strength, as well as the order that Israel urgently allows more humanitarian aid into Gaza," she added in a statement.