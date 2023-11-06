EU denies reports of pressuring Ukraine into talks with Russia

The European Union and United States are not attempting to compel Ukraine to enter ceasefire talks with Russia, an unnamed high-ranking European diplomat told Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Nov. 6.

The diplomat, who spoke to journalists in Brussels on condition of anonymity, stated, "If this were true, I would know."

Responding to queries about whether the EU might reconsider the types of weapons it supplies to Ukraine following an assessment of the battlefield by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in a recent article for The Economist, the diplomat affirmed that "aid is already on the way".

In his opinion, F-16 fighter jets would significantly enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

Previously, NBC News reported that officials in the U.S. and Europe had begun privately discussing with the Ukrainian government the possibility of peace talks with Russia.

One such discussion, according to the report, took place last month during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where representatives from over 50 countries met.

On Oct. 21, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, once again stated that there will be no negotiations with Russia as long as it continues the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine