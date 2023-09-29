EU describes difficulties Ukrainian refugee children face in schools

Children who were forced to flee to the European Union because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine face significant difficulties while studying in the schools of their host countries.

Source: This was announced on Friday by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), reports European Pravda

Details: According to the head of the department, Michael O'Flaherty, many Ukrainian children "live in perpetual uncertainty. In their short lives, they have borne witness to a global pandemic, the violent invasion of their country, and a journey to a new country. They have been separated from family members, have had to learn a new language, understand a new culture, and make new friends, all the while not knowing how long this precarious chapter will last."

Details: Among the obstacles to the adjustment of Ukrainian children in EU schools, the agency identifies language barriers, differences in the quality of medical services, as well as a lag in learning due to its forced interruption.

FRA separately emphasises the need to protect children who arrived in the EU without an adult guardian, take into account the special needs of children with disabilities, as well as provide them with appropriate living conditions.

Some EU member states do not have clear data on how many Ukraine children currently reside in their countries, and the lack of a unified approach to registering children across the European Union is hampering efforts to support them.

According to official EU data, there are 1.3 million Ukrainian children on the territory of the member states, most of them under the age of 14.

Earlier, interior ministers of member states of the EU Council agreed to extend the temporary protection mechanism for refugees from Ukraine for one year – from 4 March 2024 to 4 March 2025.

