EU Digital Services Act to take effect for all but smallest online platforms

The Digital Services Act, which regulates online platforms in the European Union, will go into effect for all online intermediaries in the EU Saturday. File Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union's Digital Services Act will take effect for all but some of the smallest platforms online this weekend, the European Commission said Friday.

The new regulations apply to "all online platforms" with users in the bloc except for "small and micro enterprises" which the commission defined as those with fewer than 50 employees and annual turnover of less than $10.1 million.

With the expansion most online platforms in the EU will be subject to DSA requirements to provide users with a means to report illegal content, protect minors from advertising based on their personal data, inform users why they are being shown advertisements, bar advertisements that target users based on sensitive data like sexual and religious preferences.

"Under the DSA, EU users are better protected against illegal goods and content and have their rights upheld on online platforms where they connect with other users, share information, or buy products," the commission said.

Additionally, platforms will be required to provide a reason for content removal and upload it to a database, provide tools to challenge content moderation, provide clear terms and conditions and publish an annual report on their content moderation.

The DSA has been in effect for to so-called Very Large Online Platforms and Very Large Online Search Engines including Apple, X, Instagram, Facebook, Google and YouTube since August.

"Platforms not designated as VLOPs or VLOSEs will be supervised at Member State level by an independent regulator acting as the national Digital Servcices Coordinator," the commission said.

Additionally, the European Board for Digital Services, a body that will supervise the implementation of the DSA, will convene for the first time Monday.

Concerns about the DSA have been raised by some business and free speech advocates.

"How effective the Digital Services Act is depends on its enforcement. Supervisors at national level need to take their responsibilities seriously," said European Bureau of Consumers' Unions Digital Policy Officer Fernando Hortal Foronda, according to Euronews.