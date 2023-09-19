EU diplomacy chief confirms EU foreign ministers will meet in Kyiv

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has announced a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU member states in Kyiv.

Source: Borrell in New York during a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers attending the UN General Assembly

Details: The EU diplomacy chief said one of the points of the ministerial meeting was future security commitments to Ukraine amid Russia's war of aggression against it.

"I put on the table several proposals, the ministers will continue discussing, and in the preparation of the meeting that we will have in Kyiv in the weeks to come," Borrell said.

Background:

Earlier, the Italian news agency ANSA cited three different sources as indicating that the European Union was preparing to hold a meeting of foreign ministers in Kyiv. The purpose of the meeting, the agency's sources say, is to pursue the path of "political integration" and to demonstrate the EU's support at a critical stage of Ukraine's full-scale invasion.

Brussels also seeks to take stock of some significant issues, such as increased military assistance and further strengthening of sanctions, particularly concerning Russia's circumvention of them in the high-tech sector.

In February of this year, the first-ever joint offsite meeting of European Commissioners and the Ukrainian government took place in Kyiv on the sidelines of the EU-Ukraine summit.

