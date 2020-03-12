EU disapproves of US travel ban, taken unilaterally and without consultation

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday it disapproved of the U.S. decision to improve a unilateral travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Charles Michel said in a statement.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," the statement said, adding that the EU is taking "strong" measures to limit the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)