EU disburses €1.5 billion aid tranche to Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

The European Commission disbursed another €1.5 billion to Ukraine on 22 September as part of the €18 billion macro-financial support package planned for this year.

Source: European Pravda, citing the European Commission

Details: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, separately noted that this year alone, the EU has allocated €13.5 billion to help Ukraine maintain hospitals, schools and other services.

Quote from von der Leyen: "This also helps Ukraine on its EU path by supporting transformative reforms. Europe remains firmly by Ukraine's side."

Background: 

  • Ukraine received the first tranche of the EU's macro-financial assistance in the amount of €3 billion out of a total of €18 billion in January. Kyiv was granted the first tranche without any conditionality. The next €15 billion is conditional on Ukraine fulfilling its obligations.

  • Ukraine received the previous tranche of macro-financial assistance at the end of August.

Read also: Price of Saving Ukraine. On What Conditions EU Allocates €18 Billion to Kyiv

