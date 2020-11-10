EU to discuss adoption of Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will discuss on Wednesday the adoption of a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.

"I am delighted to tell you that on the on college agenda tomorrow is the adoption of the agreement with that company," the spokesman said, adding that the decision was not linked to Pzifer's announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine was successful against the coronavirus.





