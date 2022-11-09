EU to Discuss Gas Price Controls With Governments on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission plans to present the outline of a mechanism to limit gas prices to member states on Friday.

The EU’s executive arm has not ruled out any measures in discussions with national governments this week, energy chief Kadri Simson said. Her comments come after EU diplomats said the commission had signaled that it didn’t consider a price cap on imported gas the most efficient solution to rein in the unprecedented energy crisis.

“To move the decision-making process forward, the commission will present the key elements of the price correction mechanism,” Simson said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. “This will allow us to exchange ideas with Member States and, on this basis, present the full legislative proposal on the Market Correction Mechanism. We remain committed to doing so as soon as possible.”

