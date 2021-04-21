EU Drafts Laws to Green Everything From Trade to Energy
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans to overhaul its entire economy this decade with more than a dozen green laws to enact stricter climate goals.
A legislative package to be unveiled in June will reinforce carbon pricing mechanisms, foster energy savings, increase the production of renewable energy, boost sustainable transport and curb imports of products that drive deforestation, EU climate czar Frans Timmermans told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. The goal is to ensure that the 27-nation bloc meets a tighter target to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.
The “package will arguably be the most comprehensive legislative framework in the world addressing climate,” Timmermans said during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “We need to gather all possible forces in the fight against climate change, abroad and at home.”
EU lawmakers reached a deal in principle after all night wrangling to make the 2030 goal of cutting net emissions by at least 55%, and to reach climate neutrality by 2050 legally binding. It will now need formal approval from national governments and the European Parliament.
It comes a day before U.S. President Joe Biden’s virtual summit of global leaders convened to spur more ambition in the fight against global warming before the next round of United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.
Here are some key points of the legislative package, according to Timmermans:
Strengthening and expanding the EU carbon market and setting more ambitious national targets in sectors not covered by the emissions cap-and-trade programRestoring European forestsIncreasing renewable energy and energy efficiency targetsTougher CO2 standards for carsFurther deployment of alternative fuels infrastructureHigher taxation on most polluting fuelsFull-fledged scheme for hydrogen certificationMeasure to impose a carbon price on some imported goods, or Carbon Border Adjustment MechanismCurtailing the import of products that drive deforestation or forest degradation around the world
