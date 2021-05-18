EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

John Ainger
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.

Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.

It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.

“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.

In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.

“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”

The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.

Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.

The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.

“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”

(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Poised To Dispatch 20M Additional COVID-19 Shots To Countries In Need: CNBC

    President Joe Biden will announce that the U.S. plans to send at least 20 million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to foreign countries still being battered by the pandemic, CNBC reports. Doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will be shipped by the end of June. The President will reveal the information in a COVID-19-centric speech at 1 p.m. ET, the White House said. The plans come weeks after the White House announced it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need once the FDA approves the shots. Combined with the new shipments, the Biden administration aims to send a total of 80 million doses abroad within the next six weeks. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJ&J Cuts This Week's COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries For EU By Half: ReutersAC Immune Provides Update On Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Strokes, cancer amid pandemic: 'Slow ember' love of elderly couple endures

    In just a year of marriage, Tom Iljas, 82, and Liong May Swan, 79, have endured strokes, cancer and the pandemic.

  • Iliad signals weaker cash flow as it steps up 5G spending

    Iliad flagged a cut in its free cash flow target for this year as the French telecoms group steps up its spending on 5G networks, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday. The company, controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel, said it would announce a new target in September, but did not say how much it planned to invest in next-generation mobile networks. "The consequence of this is that we have a big uncertainty on the free cash flow for this year, since they're not yet capable of being clear on how much they will invest," said Stifel analyst Stephane Beyazian.

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Mining in Top Producer Chile

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean copper mining is facing its biggest regulatory threat since the industry took off more than three decades ago.Triggered by the worst social unrest in a generation, Chile just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing, with the ruling coalition falling well short of the numbers needed to exercise veto powers. After the weekend vote, the nation’s stocks, bonds and currency tumbled, while copper futures rose.The makeup of the constitutional assembly leaves miners like BHP Group and Anglo American Plc vulnerable to tougher rules surrounding water, glaciers, mineral and community rights. The government’s crushing defeat may also add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in global copper mining.“Looking at how the distribution of the assembly came out, it’s clear there will be a search for mechanisms to redistribute more mining profits to society, and there will be more environmental requirements regarding an industry that people sometimes think -- often in a simplistic way -- is very profitable and polluting,” said Alejandra Fernandez, metals and mining director at Fitch Ratings Inc.The new constitution may include language that tightens guidelines for mining concessions and their environmental impacts, Fernandez said. Talks probably will center around water becoming a national good for public use, which points to revised property rights and increased penalties for misuse, she said. Every year, the mining industry uses enough water to supply 75% of the country’s need, according to McKinsey & Co.Still, miners have already started working on their carbon footprints and community engagement. Government agency Cochilco projects the industry will meet more of its water requirements through desalination in coming years, and companies are switching to renewable power and starting to turn to green hydrogen as a way of replacing diesel.The potential legislative and regulatory changes come amid a metals rally that has spurred record earnings. For proponents of a bill to tax copper sales at rates as high as 75% when prices surpass $4 a pound, companies should be handing over more of the metal windfall to rectify Chile’s lingering economic and social imbalances.While bumper profits would take the edge off tighter regulations for producers, sky-high metal prices also help explain the increase in resource nationalism, especially coming at a time when the pandemic is exacerbating inequalities in developing nations.Despite social and political tensions, the potential for negotiation remains, according to Verisk Maplecroft analyst Mariano Machado. Different factions may seek modifications to the mining royalty bill in exchange for changing water rights, for example.“Nobody has enough credit to lead this process, but at the same time nobody has enough credit to block it,” Machado said. “Old-school politics and new politics have to keep forging a relationship.”The headwinds facing Chilean mines are also part of the bullish story for copper. The metal has doubled in value in the past year partly because of concerns that supply won’t be able to meet growing demand for the raw materials needed in the clean-energy transformation.Massive porphyry deposits and huge inflows of foreign investment since the country’s return to democracy have made Chile the world’s dominant supplier.But Chile’s ore quality has fallen steadily in recent years. That means more volume has to be mined, and more money invested, to produce the same amount of metal. State-owned Codelco, formed by nationalized U.S. mines in the 1970s, is spending tens of billions of dollars just to prevent its output from falling.To be sure, the constitutional process will last a year and foreign mining companies have stability agreements that protect them from tax changes through at least 2023. But while the debate lasts, they may be reluctant to pull the trigger on big new projects.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers — and a more expensive one

    About half of gas stations in North Carolina remain out of fuel, analyst says.

  • Generali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life

    MILAN (Reuters) -Generali beat first-quarter profit forecasts driven by its non-life and asset management businesses, as Italy's top insurer scouts for opportunities for further growth. Generali has spent 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) on targeted acquisition since 2019 and still has around 2.3 billion for merger and acquisitions. "We continue to assess M&A opportunities with a disciplined approach as a way to diversify our sources of cash-flow," head of finance Cristiano Borean told a news briefing on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Climate Impact Could Be Offset by ‘Green Choices’

    Blockchain for Climate Foundation founder Joseph Pallant encourages “green choices” to offset the impact of the Bitcoin network's carbon footprint.

  • Indonesian Travel Startup Considers $2 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian online travel company Tiket.com is exploring going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company as it seeks to expand its business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The startup is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, which is valued at more than $1 billion and owned by diversified Indonesian conglomerate Djarum Group, they said.The startup may also pursue a traditional initial public offering, a merger or an acquisition to expand, the people said. Negotiations between the two firms aren’t finalized and it’s possible discussions may not result in a deal, they said.Tiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or initial public offerings to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Indonesian rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Li and Peter Thiel.As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, the people said. Representatives of Tiket, Goldman and COVA Acquisition declined to comment.Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. Djarum acquired Tiket in 2017 and put it under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights, trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.Tiket’s sales of plane tickets and hotel bookings surged more than 300% in the first three months of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, when business was hurt by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company’s press release in April.Djarum is led by Michael Bambang Hartono and his younger brother Robert Budi Hartono, who inherited a clove cigarette manufacturing business from their father Oei Wie Gwan upon his death in 1963. They grew the business into a diversified conglomerate including PT Bank Central Asia, whose market capitalization of about $55 billion makes it Indonesia’s most valuable company. Budi Hartono is the richest Indonesian with a net worth of $16 billion, while Michael has a net worth of $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Luminar Backer’s $300 Million SPAC Seeks Southeast Asia TargetCOVA Acquisition is led by Jun Hong Heng, the founder of San Francisco-based Crescent Cove Advisors LP, which backs high-growth technology, media and telecommunications ventures in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. Crescent Cove was one of the earliest and largest investors in Luminar, a driverless-car startup founded by entrepreneur Austin Russell.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report says Myanmar internet a 'virtual battlefield'

    Myanmar’s military rulers are seeking to limit access to the internet to an internal network of only “whitelisted” sites to quash opposition to their seizure of power, according to a report by the International Crisis Group. It likened the internet to a “virtual battlefield" where the military is struggling to gain an edge because it lacks technological capacity, while social media companies like Facebook have banned military officials and many government agencies. The report released Tuesday noted a narrowing of the leeway for online dissent and abuses of social media to spread hatred toward minority Muslim people in western Myanmar's Rakhine under Aung San Suu Kyi,'s elected government, which was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president claiming thousands in taxpayers cash as Pence blames Biden for Israel violence

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Gas Boilers: What are heat pumps and how much do they cost?

    No new gas boilers should be sold from 2025 according to the the International Energy Agency.

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association representing about 6,000 primary care doctors said hospitals in the Games host city "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" amid a surge in infections. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the association said in a May 14 open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga which was posted to its website on Monday.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Amazon in talks to buy 'James Bond' movie studio MGM

    Owning Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios would beef up Amazon's film and TV library as it competes with Netflix and Disney+.

  • Bill Gates denies late-night chats with Epstein about his marriage as series of bombshell reports drop about past infidelity

    Microsoft co-founder previously faced scrutiny over ties to disgraced financier