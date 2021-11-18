EU drug regulator aims to conclude Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill approval by the end of 2021

(Reuters) - The European Medicine Agency's review to approve Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics, is set to conclude by the end of the year, the regulator's head of vaccine strategy said on Thursday.

Marco Cavaleri said in a media briefing that a review on the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in five- to 11-year-olds should see a recommendation by the end of this month and possibly as soon as the end of next week.

