EU drug regulator to announce results of Moderna booster shot review next week

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a clinic in Aschaffenburg
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union drug regulator expects to announce the results of its review of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine and start a rolling review of Merck's antiviral drug molnupiravir next week, a senior official said on Thursday.

Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a briefing the results of the Moderna boost shot would be announced on Oct. 25.

He said it was not clear if Russia would submit an application for its one-dose COVID vaccine called Sputnik Light in addition to the one for its two-dose Sputnik V shot.

"We don't have really any clear understanding of whether (the Russian team) intends to submit an application also for this vaccine in the European Union, but we will continue the dialogue to get more clarity on this," he said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that EMA was unlikely to decide whether to approve Sputnik V vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review was still missing.

On Oct. 4, the watchdog gave the go ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech boosters and recommended people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a shot from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

It left it to member states to decide if the wider population should have a booster.

Merck's experimental antiviral pill could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, interim data showed this month.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden extends pause of Moderna COVID vaccine for younger age groups

    Sweden has extended the pause of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects, the public health agency said on Thursday. The health agency said earlier in October that data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults vaccinated with Moderna vaccine Spikevax, and paused the use for all born 1991 or later. The agency said on Thursday the pause would be extended beyond the original deadline of Dec. 1 and those who had taken a first dose of the Moderna vaccine would be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech instead.

  • Quest Diagnostics boosts forecasts on strong COVID-19 test demand

    Diagnostic companies like Abbott Laboratories have said demand for COVID-19 tests rebounded during the quarter. The country witnessed a swift rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since July, reaching a peak of more than 190,000 new cases daily in early September, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September, President Joe Biden announced policies requiring large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

    European Union leaders will pressure a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a fundamental crisis in the bloc. Morawiecki this week painted a picture of an overbearing union treating its 27 member nations as mere provinces, free to impose values at will against the wishes of sovereign people. If the sniping and accusations continue unchecked it could turn into the biggest institutional crisis for the EU since the United Kingdom decided to leave five years ago.

  • US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

    Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week.

  • The Queen, 95, abruptly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland following medical advice from her doctor

    Queen Elizabeth II was due to travel to Northern Ireland, but her doctors told her to rest instead, a statement said.

  • Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases, deaths soar

    Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 related lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infection numbers and deaths. The decision follows a statement from President Vladimir Putin a day earlier who approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion. Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, has already announced four months of stay at home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s.

  • South Korea, China criticize new Japanese PM's offering to controversial Tokyo shrine honoring war dead

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida drew criticisms from the Chinese and South Korean government after sending a ritual offering to a controversial Tokyo shrine. A reminder of war: Fumio Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4, marked the autumn festival by donating “masakaki” religious ornaments to the Yasukuni Shrine, which is viewed by many as a symbol of Japanese aggression, reported the Associated Press. This is because Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrined military men along with civilians, also honors its convicted war criminals among the 2.5 million who died during wartime.

  • Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs

    Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project. China reported 13 new domestically transmitted cases for Oct. 20, bringing the total number since Oct. 16 to 42, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Thursday. The lockdowns are small compared with the one seen during early 2020 in the much larger, denser city of Wuhan.

  • Pritzker hopes his mask mandate ends before the holidays

    As COVID-19 transmission rates fall in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his mask mandate may come to an end before the holidays.

  • A shocking number of US nurses are quitting, but a majority would stay for more money

    Almost half of all US nurses want to quit, but most would stay for more money.

  • U.S. economy could come to a “screeching halt,” small business owner warns Congress

    The U.S. economy could come to a "screeching halt," a small business owner warned Congress, if labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions aren't fixed quickly.

  • Moderna, J&J booster shots could be available as soon as Friday: COVID-19 updates

    A federal committee is expected to vote Thursday on whether to allow booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines. Latest news.

  • Exclusive-EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

    (Reuters) -The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said. "An EMA decision by the end of the year is now absolutely impossible," the source said, referring to the European Medicines Agency. The EMA, which launched its formal review of the Russian vaccine in March, had previously been expected to decide in May or June whether to approve use of the shot.

  • CDC advisers set to vote on Moderna, J&J boosters, mixing and matching doses

    An independent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday is set to discuss and vote on booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, along with the potential for people to mix and match their booster doses. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized Moderna and J&J boosters for some, and allowed for mix and matching booster doses with a different vaccine.

  • Joe Manchin dismisses 'bulls---' report he's threatening to quit the Democratic Party

    Joe Manchin dismisses 'bulls---' report he's threatening to quit the Democratic Party

  • Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant - reports

    Russia has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday. It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying. That could cause the rate of new COVID-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

  • How Retirement Will Be Different in 2022

    For retirees and those who are getting close, big changes are on the horizon for 2022. Most consequentially, Social Security is getting a makeover with several big updates that will impact most of the...

  • Should I Get An Antibody Test To See If My COVID Vaccine Is Still Working?

    If you're questioning your immunity from your COVID shot or if you want to know your status before getting a booster, read this first.

  • Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? Here's who can get them and where.

    So far, 8.8 million Americans have received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Here’s everything to know about booster doses of all three vaccines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai