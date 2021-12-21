EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines

(Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested that some women had heavier periods after being inoculated.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health study released on Tuesday asked almost 6,000 women aged 18-30 about their menstrual cycles and bleeding patterns before and after vaccination. The article has not yet been peer-reviewed.

"Further studies will be needed where we measure hormone levels etc. to fully determine that," Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency, told a media briefing.

He said it was important to note that any menstrual disorders seen in emerging studies had been transient.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Banguluar and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

